Tallahassee residents claim their stimulus checks were deposited into the tax preparer's account instead of their own

Stimulus checks are the conversation of the interwebs, and people don't play out on their coins! While many rejoice, others are stressed because they have not yet received the check that is said to offer some security during this pandemic. It appears that some people in Tallahassee, FL, are having a hard time getting their money, despite the IRS saying it has been deposited.

According to WCTV, on Wednesday, a crowd of people reported to Galaxy and Tax Refunds claiming that they had received their stimulus checks, but the checks were deposited into the tax preparer's account.

Customers say they filed the 2019 taxes with Galaxy and that the tax refunds were sent to the tax service account, which then sent the checks. So when the stimulus payments were paid, they also went to Galaxy. "

A Tallahassee resident stated:

"It says it's deposited in the account," said Anecia Ash. "People want their money. People have children, people have different things to handle. People are angry; they want their money and say it has nothing to do with it. "

The owner of the company stated that the account in the clients' documents is not associated with the tax company.

The Tallahassee Police Department stated that this could be a federal case, as this involved the IRS, according to WCTV.

The stimulus package is said to help Americans who may have struggled during this time.

"No economic policy can end the difficulties entirely, as long as public health requires us to freeze much of our trade," McConnell said in a speech on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday. "This is not even a stimulus package. It is an emergency relief. Emergency aid. That is what it is."

Some Americans received their checks last weekend, according to reports.