Survivor: The winners in the war gave us the best happy shout

This season of Survivor It may have been filmed many months ago, but somehow it's like they know we desperately need an episode like the one we got tonight.

At some point during each season of the show, each castaway may see a family member. Then they have to compete for the opportunity to spend more time with their only family member, which is devastating for everyone else. This time, however, things were different.

All of the remaining castaways were able to see their entire families, including their children, and didn't even have to compete to spend more time with them. Everyone had to hang out on the beach and be happy together, and it was the happiest we've seen anyone on television in weeks.

And that was not all! While everyone on the normal beach was hanging out with their family, the wrecked castaways in Extinction suddenly saw a boat heading toward them. They were also able to see their families! If you've been craving a happy scream, here you go!