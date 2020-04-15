Survivor: The winners in the war gave us the best happy shout

This season of Survivor It may have been filmed many months ago, but somehow it's like they know we desperately need an episode like the one we got tonight.
At some point during each season of the show, each castaway may see a family member. Then they have to compete for the opportunity to spend more time with their only family member, which is devastating for everyone else. This time, however, things were different.
All of the remaining castaways were able to see their entire families, including their children, and didn't even have to compete to spend more time with them. Everyone had to hang out on the beach and be happy together, and it was the happiest we've seen anyone on television in weeks.
And that was not all! While everyone on the normal beach was hanging out with their family, the wrecked castaways in Extinction suddenly saw a boat heading toward them. They were also able to see their families! If you've been craving a happy scream, here you go!
Adam even had a moment with his father, so they could get a closure after Adam's mother died. (Adam and his mother had applied to the show together, but he was diagnosed with cancer and never got to compete. He died an hour after Adam got home from filming season 33.)
Ethan also told his wife that he realized he never wanted to spend another day without her, and that we are crying all over the place.
But of course families couldn't stay, and business had to return to normal after their departure. Tony gained individual immunity and two fire chips, and Jeremy got an idol that could save him from being voted but without his own vote. Both he and Sarah tried to speak hilariously at the same time, but in the end Jeremy took advantage of their advantage and forced the entire group to have to rethink everything and make it very clear who the alliances were.
Sarah also used her advantage of stealing a vote to take Denise's vote, and after the votes were cast, Kim played her own immunity idol for Denise, who got a couple of votes but not as many as Tyson, sending Tyson back to Extinction.
As the credits progressed, we watched the jury get up to give Jeff a big group hug for letting them see their families, and surprise surprise, we started crying again.
One of the things family visits did was remind us of how many Survivor students are now married (hey, Parvati, and John), so scroll down to see who's still together (and who's not).
Wendell Holland and Michele Fitzergald
The off-camera romance of the two winners was revealed during an episode of Survivor: winners at war when the tribe exchange resulted in the exes being placed in the same tribe.
"How the hell did I get stranded on an island with my ex-boyfriend? (Laughs). Wendell and I dated briefly, which is a saga in itself," Michele revealed in the March 11 episode after an exchange of tribes would fall. "Although our relationship didn't necessarily work, I hope this works a little better than our dating."
Parvati Shallow and John Fincher
Parvati Shallow, a fan favorite of multiple iterations of Survivor and the only survivor of Fans vs. Favorites, started dating John Fincher from Survivor: Samoa in 2014. They married in 2017 and welcomed a daughter in 2018, with Parvati returning to compete in Winners at war just a few months after giving birth.
Joe Anglim and Sierra Dawn Thomas
These two Survivor lovebirds met in 2014 during Worlds apart. Although they didn't start dating immediately after the show, they became a couple a few years later and announced their engagement on April 9, 2019. Just before Thanksgiving Day 2019, the couple said "Yes, I want,quot; in a magical wedding ceremony in Utah.
Elizabeth Beisel and Jack Nichting
A day after meeting to Survivor End of season 39, the two contestants confirmed on Instagram that they were dating. "WOAH. Did you hear the news?" Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. "I have a curly-haired boyfriend named Jack and he's just the most wonderful human being I know. And yes, we do share hair products."
Jenna Bowman and Sebastian Noel
These Survivor: Ghost Island The contestants are so intertwined that they started a vlog and an Instagram account for couples: Tarzan and Jen.
Whitney Duncan and Keith Tollefson
This pair from 2011 Survivor: South Pacific it had almost instantaneous sparks. Their relationship took them The surprising race together, and they were married in 2014.
Alec Merlino and Kara Kay
After competing in season 37 or Survivor: David vs. GoliahThe two contestants formed a romantic relationship that continues today in San Diego, California. "We share so much chemistry and friendship on the island," Kara explained to E! News. "And then we got home and we both knew it."
Rob Mariano and Amber Brkich
Oh Boston Rob and Amber. These two took showmance to the next level. They met in 2003 while they were in Survivor: All-Stars, got engaged in 2004 and had a television wedding in 2005. They competed in The surprising race in the seventh season and came back for The Amazing Race: All-Stars in 2007. They have four daughters together and both returned for another chance to win the Sole Survivor title for season 40.
Tyson Apostol and Rachel Foulger
After competing in Survivor: blood against water Together, which Apostol won, the couple married in 2015 after committing to the final of Boot Camp of marriage: reality stars& # 39; second season.
They have since welcomed two daughters and Tyson is competing in Winners at war.
Mary Sartain and Ryan Opray
The couple was introduced by Johnny fairplay and they were engaged, but the relationship did not last.
Jeff Probst and Julie Berry
After production in Survivor: Vanuatu Wrapped up, Probst, the lifelong host of the CBS series, reached out to Berry. The two began dating, but kept the relationship a secret until Berry's season aired. They were together for a few years, but they finally broke up.
Spencer Duhm and Todd Herzog
Todd Herzog, the winner of Survivor: China, met Survivor: Tocantins contestant Spencer Duhm in 2009. The couple finally broke up, and Todd later appeared in Dr phil for an intervention with his alcohol addiction.
Stephen Fishbach and Courtney Yates
Courtney Yates from Survivor: China and Stephen Fishbach from Survivor: Tocantins They never competed together on the series, but they met in 2009 and struck up a romantic relationship, but it didn't last. Stephen got married in 2018.
Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca
These two Survivor winners gathered during the final of Survivor: the Amazon. They started dating in 2003 and were together for 10 years, they even appeared in The surprising race.
"It is with much consideration and a great heart that we are announcing that after 10 years of a loving relationship, the decision was made to move on without one another," a representative for the couple told E! News in 2013. "We will carry with us the memories of a relationship based on love, laughter, support and friendship."
"We have experienced some of life's greatest joys and most difficult challenges together, and our decision to be apart can never lessen that. We want to thank everyone for their support and we ask that our privacy be respected as we move forward." Ethan is now married and is one of the 20 winners of season 40.
Erik Huffman and Jaime Dugan-Huffman
the Survivor: China Contestants met on the show in 2007 during the competition. They were married two years later and have since welcomed a son.
Alex Bell and Kim Powers
Alex Bell of Survivor: the Amazonand Kim Powers of Survivor: Africa, met through the program and got married in 2006.
David Murphy and Carolina Eastwood
Carolina Eastwood, a Survivor: Tocantins contestant, and David Murphy, a Survivor: Isle of Redemption contestant, got engaged on television during the Island of redemption meeting. However, the marriage did not happen and then they separated.
Ozzy Lusth and Amanda Kimmel
Lusth and Kimmel met at Survivor season 16 Survivor: Micronesia, where a showmance quickly developed. They continued to come out after the cameras stopped working, but they eventually broke up.
Survivor: winners at war airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on CBS.
