Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 3)

What was the most difficult aspect of this week for you? Specific exercise, finding motivation, etc.

There Week 3: I think the hardest part of this week was the fact that I wanted to try even harder trying to find heavier weights, however due to limited availability of certain items I was looking for online I was unable to get heavier weights on time . The plan for next week is to troubleshoot and adjust some workouts to maximize the weights I have, but leveling up the reps for the Full Body Circuit this week definitely helped me feel like I was pushing harder (increasing the reps for the Full Body Circuit) this week is part of the program). The other obstacle this week started with the feeling of physical and mental fatigue. So finding the motivation was more difficult than usual, but I did it. I think it was just a combination of being in the middle of the Transformation part of the show, hence the physical fatigue. But also being in the midst of a growing pandemic caused some emotional fatigue, which is something I'm sure everyone can relate to on some level. Exercising really helped me get through that.

Week 4: This week we added the second part of the Mobility and Care training to the Wednesday routine, in addition to the first part we have been doing from the beginning, and wow! It was really difficult to overcome, not only because the exercises were definitely more challenging, but also because it was the first time I tried it. The hardest part was the Turkish Get-Ups, it was only correct to make that move correct, but then adding weight added to the challenge. I also added a fourth round to each exercise in the Lower Body Circuit, which is part of the program, so overall, every day from last week with added reps, rounds, and new exercises was a challenge in itself. But completing the week on a high note by pushing through an intense workout on Friday after a high week felt incredible.