Super for the summer: we tested the training of Kumail Nanjiani (Pt. 3)

We have officially entered the final stretch.
While it is becoming increasingly clear that we will not get out of this full-body, nine-week transformation program Kumail Nanjiani developed for his role in Marvel & # 39; s The eternal– after all, he spent a year working on his – we are starting to see some serious results. Welcome back to Getting Super for Summer.
If you've been following from the start, we now have a total of seven weeks behind us since we started following the teachings of the celebrity trainer and author of Hollywood's body plan, David Higgins. (You may know him better as the guy who not only put Kumail in shape, but helped shape the bodies of actors in movies like Black widow and Wonder Woman.) And that means that not only is your 21-day body rehabilitation program truly a past one, but we've also crossed the middle of the road in our six-week #SuperHe and #SuperShe programs. (And if you haven't followed it or need a major overhaul, see Parts 1 and 2 here.)
While much has remained the same in weeks three and four when it comes to diet, still intermittent fasting for four days, with three rest, at the end of training, each of us has somewhat strengthened our programs . On the #SuperHe side, week four meant adding an additional set of repetitions for each exercise on the heavy circuit on Mondays and Thursdays, while increasing the number of repetitions for each exercise on the Volume circuit on Tuesdays and Fridays. However, on the #SuperShe side, week three meant increasing the number of repetitions performed on the Full Body Circuit on Mondays and Thursdays, while adding an additional set of repetitions for each lower body circuit exercise. Tuesdays and Fridays. And we both add an additional circuit to our usual Mobility and Attention routine on Wednesdays.
After all, we don't want to stabilize!
With that in mind, here are our journal notes for the second two weeks of our transformation period (sixth and seventh overall).
What was the most difficult aspect of this week for you? Specific exercise, finding motivation, etc.
There Week 3: I think the hardest part of this week was the fact that I wanted to try even harder trying to find heavier weights, however due to limited availability of certain items I was looking for online I was unable to get heavier weights on time . The plan for next week is to troubleshoot and adjust some workouts to maximize the weights I have, but leveling up the reps for the Full Body Circuit this week definitely helped me feel like I was pushing harder (increasing the reps for the Full Body Circuit) this week is part of the program). The other obstacle this week started with the feeling of physical and mental fatigue. So finding the motivation was more difficult than usual, but I did it. I think it was just a combination of being in the middle of the Transformation part of the show, hence the physical fatigue. But also being in the midst of a growing pandemic caused some emotional fatigue, which is something I'm sure everyone can relate to on some level. Exercising really helped me get through that.
Week 4: This week we added the second part of the Mobility and Care training to the Wednesday routine, in addition to the first part we have been doing from the beginning, and wow! It was really difficult to overcome, not only because the exercises were definitely more challenging, but also because it was the first time I tried it. The hardest part was the Turkish Get-Ups, it was only correct to make that move correct, but then adding weight added to the challenge. I also added a fourth round to each exercise in the Lower Body Circuit, which is part of the program, so overall, every day from last week with added reps, rounds, and new exercises was a challenge in itself. But completing the week on a high note by pushing through an intense workout on Friday after a high week felt incredible.
Club: Week 3: When, oh when, will I be able to hold a side board on each side for a full minute? Those things are not a joke. But I will defeat them. Also, my husband and I adopt a dog over the weekend who believes that training time in the garage is also playtime for him, so it has become a juggling act. When we squat on the mat, we literally have to take turns holding him in our arms so he doesn't try to get into action. (And by "action," I mean nibbling on the yoga mat.)
Week 4: Working on that second half of Wednesday's Mobility and Care routine was challenging because there were so many unknown exercises. Those Turkish Get-Ups are wild. Also, I didn't have a step that I could use for Russian Step Ups, so I had to use the raised shelf in my shower, which was not the best, in retrospect.
How were you surprised this week?
There Week 3: Despite the obstacles explained above, I still tried to do my best every day. In addition to adding reps to the Full Body Circuit, I also reached the maximum number of reps possible in the range I was given for the hardest job of the week, which is lower body training on Tuesdays and Fridays. Finishing the week strong definitely added to physical fatigue, but more importantly, it helped restore some positivity about my personal journey through this fitness challenge taking place in the midst of a tragic pandemic. It's amazing to me, as someone who never chose to exercise as a way to benefit my mental health, how much exercise can really improve your mood, even on the most difficult days. This aspect of all this is what I think I'm most thankful for!
Week 4: I managed to do some regular push-ups this week, so it was exciting. I also find that I can hold that board and the side board every week a little more easily, something I've been working on from the start.
Club: Week 3: I was able to add five pounds to the barbell exercises because I felt that the weight I had been using now was not enough. I was amazed at how fast a weight could come off. And those stunted triceps are beginning to come alive.
Week 4: By adding the fourth round of each exercise to the heavy circuit on Mondays and Thursdays, I hoped to achieve muscle fatigue before I could complete all repetitions in that fourth round. To my surprise and delight, I did not. And that was very exciting.
What changes are you noticing about yourself this week?
There Week 3: Finally I started to see some muscles in my arms take shape. I still have to flex to see it, but it's improving for sure! I'm also outperforming those dreaded mountaineers a lot better, finally. I think this only comes with practice and having developed stamina to push through that part of the Finisher of the full body circuit (the finisher includes 30 second burpees, 30 second mountain climbers, 30 second knee sprints from height and plank of 1 minute with rest of 10 seconds between).
Week 4: I lost another pound this week, but overall my weight loss has stagnated. While I would love to see that number decrease at the rate it did when this program first started a month and a half ago, I know that given the nature of these workouts combined with intermittent fasting, I am still losing fat weight while Gaining muscle that I can see take shape in my legs, core and arms.
Club: Week 3: Like Alli, I can see my muscles grow in my arms and that's exciting. My skinny, undefined arms have always been something I've been sensitive to. For a long time in my early 20s, I didn't even wear tank tops because I was too embarrassed. Now, they are not getting huge or anything, but they are beginning to have definition and, most importantly, they feel much stronger.
Week 4: I had a marked weight loss this week, weighing in at six pounds less than the week before. I think the stress of bringing a new puppy home and not being able to eat freely around him played a part in this, but I can feel my body thinning to muscle only and it's really interesting to see how it happens.
What are you most proud of this week?
There Week 3: This week, pushing myself mentally and physically even harder: grabbing that board, doing mountaineers for the full 30 seconds, pushing through push-ups, staying on the intermittent fast, and finding a way to stay motivated every day no matter what.
Week 4: The idea of adding another round to the lower body circuit, plus doubling my day of mobility and the added reps on my full body circuit seemed very daunting on paper. I knew this week was coming and I was a little scared, but I made sure to complete every day the best I could, no matter how difficult it was. I accepted the challenge and that makes me proud.
Club: Week 3: I am proud to do my best. number of repetitions, instead of being limited to the minimum. And even more proud of being able to complete them successfully.
Week 4: I was also intimidated by the way that much of the daily routines were going to grow. Would you be ready for that after just three weeks? But it turned out that he was ready and able to meet the new challenge. Oh, and holding the side board for a minute? Finally I made it to the right.
What do you learn / do this week that you think you can improve next?
There Week 3: I am still trying to overcome push-ups. I'm still doing cheat push-ups, but now that I can feel my arm strength improving a bit, I'm sure at least soon I can try doing regular push-ups in the coming weeks. I will be happy if I can do 1 or 2 regular push-ups at the end of this. Why are push-ups so much more difficult than I thought they would be?
Week 4: This week I learned that the song "Majesty,quot; from Nicki Minaj foot Eminem and Labrinth It's my JAM workout, and that station on Apple Music is my favorite station on the days when I need a little more motivation to get excited. It seems to me that a solid playlist is all it takes to flip that switch. However, I didn't do my usual Saturday hike up the hill (it was raining outside to be fair), but I'll say that 5 days and 2 days off makes Monday workouts a little more challenging, so I'm really going to try to get some cardio for the past two weeks.
Club: Week 3: Push-ups are still a fight for me too. I can do 10 before I have to fall into the cheat position. I would like to see that number continue to grow.
Week 4: I learned that alternate side planks are less intense than holding a side plank. I was completely ready to make that even more difficult and I was pleasantly surprised when they weren't.
What advice or trick have you taken?
There Week 3: Honestly, go to bed early! This is obvious advice, but I find it much easier to wake up and exercise first thing after sleeping through the night. The more I sleep, the more I want to wake up and get moving. That said, sleeping too much makes me want to be lazy all day, so finding that happy means of getting enough sleep for yourself is key.
Week 4: When I do the Swiss ball crunches, I realized that if I keep my knees together and my feet firmly planted in the group, instead of my feet and knees being aligned with my hips as I had been doing, I naturally use my core . more to back up and feel my quads works too. Sometimes it is difficult to maintain balance, but if my core is fully committed, balance is not a problem, so I always work to achieve it. If I slip, I start again, so I tend to do more sit-ups than exercise requires.
Club: Week 3: The side board became much easier when I put a towel under my arm to support it. The thin yoga mat on my wood floor was a nightmare on my elbow. Although holding on for a full minute is still difficult, I'm getting closer now that I'm not putting more pressure on my bones.
Week 4: When setting up a timer for an exercise that requires you to stay still for a minute, such as during planks, it is best to keep the timer out of your line of sight. Something about seeing the elapsed seconds makes them feel much slower.
Sample daily menu for one of the intermittent fasting days:
There
Breakfast: Sugar-free oatmeal with sliced bananas sprinkled with cinnamon and sometimes an orange for that dose of vitamin C
Lunch: Homemade turkey burgers without bread with romaine lettuce, red onion, yellow mustard, avocado and a little jack cheese
Dinner: Roasted salmon with olive oil topped with a soy sauce (which is actually Trader Joes' coconut amino substitute), garlic and honey reduction, and a side of roasted broccoli and carrots
Club:
Lunch: Turkey meatballs and a mixed vegetable dish garnished with lemon and olive oil.
2 p.m. Snack: Celery and peanut butter
After training: Banana
Dinner: Parchment packet with chicken, brown rice, broccolini, and carrot, all seasoned with an Asian soy sauce sauce, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, sambal, and ginger
What was your cheat meal?
There Week 3: This week I went and had a chocolate chip waffle that I ordered from The Waffle here in Hollywood. It was a gluten-free waffle, which I don't normally make, but this time I made it because why not? I still felt a little guilty about it the next day, but it was a mid-transformation gift that I gave myself after a difficult week and it was really worth it.
Week 4: A Tocaya burrito that I was literally dreaming about. And a Cool Haus chocolate chip cookie and a vanilla ice cream sandwich.
Club: Week 3: I had a tough weekend, mentally. The stress and anxiety of everything that happens in the world really caught me. So, I gave myself some Taco Bell for lunch on Saturday because sometimes you just need the comfort and familiarity that fast food provides. And there is nothing better than their melted shredded chicken quesadilla and Cheesy Gordita Crunch (with beans instead of beef). Chef's Kiss
Week 4: For Easter dinner, at my husband's request, I made my incredibly indulgent fettuccine Alfredo (from scratch!) And fried some breaded chicken breasts that we enjoyed with a salad. The amount of dairy consumed gave me a stomach ache later that night, but it was worth it. And for dessert, I enjoyed one of my mother's homemade peanut butter cookies she gave us as an Easter gift.
The next time you hear from us, in two weeks, we will have reached the goal. Until then!
