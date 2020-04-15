Supacat teams to develop new combat vehicle for Canadian special forces – Defense Blog

British multi-faceted engineering company Supacat and Canadian DEW Engineering and Development (DEW) have teamed up to pursue the Next Generation Fighting Vehicles (NGFV) program for the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command.

According to Supacat's Linkedin post, the NGFV program intends to acquire 55 to 75 vehicles for expeditionary operations with high-level mandatory requirements including survivability, lethality, mobility, electrical architecture, durability and sustainability, transportability, interoperability and reliability.

The DEW Supacat team will offer the Supacat High Mobility Transporter (HMT) Extenda Mk2 whose key missions are Direct Action in support of counter-terrorism operations, high-value tasks and conventional warfare. The HMT is designed to transport personnel and equipment to operational areas, even directly to targets. It is a world-class expeditionary vehicle with exceptional off-road performance. More than 1,000 Supacat vehicles have been purchased by the world's leading special forces, including the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Denmark, New Zealand, and Norway.

Supacat carried out a rigorous testing program to verify the performance of HMT Extenda. He successfully completed two 12,500 km tours of Australia in 2 weeks to verify reliability and performance over long distances.

The HMT is robust and well protected, allowing for long range and longer mission duration, highlighting the patrol's payload and self-sustainability. It provides the crew with various options to face adversaries without dismounting from vehicle protection, and its modularity allows users to configure the vehicle to meet mission-specific requirements and environments. The HMT can be equipped with NATO's generic vehicle architecture to enable the integration of a wide variety of mission systems, including the remote weapons system, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance systems, and C4 systems. It is also an excellent vehicle for joint fire effects.

The HMT is portable and has been certified by various user nations with different aircraft. Unlike many other military vehicles, the HMT can meet homologation standards, allowing it to be driven on all roads without restriction, reducing the burden and logistics cost. Due to its modularity, users can select between open or closed cabins, different levels of protection, seat designs, and payload configurations, not to mention weapon systems.

According to DEW President Ian Marsh, “We were looking for a partner for the NGFV program that had a track record of designing, building and delivering superior Special Forces vehicles. At Supacat, we find the correct signature. "

Supacat chief and director Phil Applegarth says: “The HMT is often cited as the preferred Special Forces vehicle and is in service with four of the Five Eyes nations. With NGFV we are interested in closing the Five Eyes interoperability cycle. ”