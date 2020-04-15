Summer Walker leaves London on the track after the graphic leaks of the & # 39; Choke & # 39; video!

One of hip hop's most famous couples is over, and the official reasoning for the split seems odd at the time of the breakup. MTO News has confirmed that Summer Walker broke up with her former boyfriend / producer London On The Track 3 weeks ago.

That's a funny moment, because Summer and London made headlines 3 weeks ago, when London was seen on video choking the beautiful R,amp;B singer.

After the video was leaked, see above, many suspected that the two were involved in an unhealthy and possibly violent relationship.

Both London and Summer told fans at the time that the two were joking in the video.

But MTO News can confirm that shortly after the video was leaked, the two broke up. And it was Summer who left London.

According to our source, the couple broke up because London was "getting on Summer Walker's nerves."

The couple decided to quarantine together, within the pad of Summer Los Angeles, as MTO News has learned. But within a few days, Summer was losing patience with her man.

The source told MTO News: "They love each other, but they can't be together for very long. That [the man] made her nervous and that's why she released him."

We are told that London was forced to move out of Summer's house, and the two are now officially single.

But there may be hope for a meeting.

Summer's friend told MTO News: "Maybe after the quarantine ends and Summer has some room, she will take [London] back."