Summer Walker leaves London on the track after the graphic leaks of the & # 39; Choke & # 39; video!

One of hip hop's most famous couples is over, and the official reasoning for the split seems odd at the time of the breakup. MTO News has confirmed that Summer Walker broke up with her former boyfriend / producer London On The Track 3 weeks ago.

That's a funny moment, because Summer and London made headlines 3 weeks ago, when London was seen on video choking the beautiful R,amp;B singer.

After the video was leaked, see above, many suspected that the two were involved in an unhealthy and possibly violent relationship.

