Studies Seek Answers on How to Restart Production – Deadline

Editor's Note: As the Up News Info continues Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis series about the struggles of people in the entertainment industry impacted by the closings and layoffs related to the coronavirus, today we launch a new series, Hollywood reopening



On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom released a six-point guide to how California will reopen its economy as officials consider lifting restrictive orders designed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Entertainment is an important part of California's economy, and with production shutdown only crossing the month-long mark and the layoffs, permits, and payments implemented by drum studios, there has been increasing discussion among executives and producers on how to get back into production. , along with the great challenges a return poses, from keeping everyone safe to insuring an insurance policy, filming crowds and outdoors, and determining what content is appropriate to display in a coronavirus-changed society.

We are still months away from the cameras working: the studios' most optimistic projections are to restart production from July to August, and the most realistic ones aim to be operational by September. California is still under an order to stay home, which currently expires on May 15.

There are many different issues that we will cover in the next columns, starting today with the resumption of the location and the filming of the sound stage.

Starting again in this brave new world will be very difficult to navigate. On the one hand, insurers are unlikely to cover productions for COVID-19 cases when business resumes, according to multiple sources in the knowledge. Producers around the world filed multi-million dollar claims when civil authorities (governments) prevented filming from continuing and forced the closure of production. When the business starts, it will now be considered an identified risk and insurers will not cover it, the sources said.

What does that mean? Chances are everyone in a film or television production will have to sign a rider, similar to the ones they sign, who cover codes of behavior in areas like sexual harassment, to compensate for productions. "You acknowledge that you are entering a high-density area, and while we will do our best to protect it, nothing is certain and if you hire COVID-19, we are not responsible," said a source involved in developing these guidelines. "There is no other way we can think of to address this. If you don't want to sign, don't accept the job. "

Conversations about going back to production began to ramp up late last week amid stabilizing levels of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Los Angeles County, fueled by an encouraging drop in new infections during the weekend. Unfortunately, the optimism was short-lived: Tuesday and Wednesday brought record spikes in deaths, but discussions continue because the business cannot start to recover until an industry is back to work.

As of yet, there are no protocols that studios have settled on, but active discussions continue, even with film commissions in New York and Los Angeles, we hear. AMPTP and IATSE are leaning harder here to map lists of concerns and security solutions, and every major studio in Hollywood has the best people trying to figure out every scenario that needs to be tackled before the shows can get going. The same conversations are taking place in other areas that touch the business, from offices where people work and congregate, to restaurants and movie theaters.

Nothing will happen until jurisdictions relax regulations that currently do not allow meetings of 20 or more people. Anticipating that it will happen in a month or two, here are some of the key issues currently being solved in film and television production:

There will be no ideal way to guarantee a completely secure set, but this is what could happen right away. They will all be evaluated before they are allowed to enter a set. While not as accurate as traditional swab tests that take days to process, rapid antigen tests are the best option available as they provide results in 15-20 minutes. Their daily use in sets is based on the availability of test kits without removing them from first responders and hospitals. In addition, productions are expected to employ, where possible, antibody tests that detect immunity if a person has already had the virus.

There will be a health questionnaire, temperature control, and hygiene training (sneezing into the crook of your elbow), and health professionals will travel to check for fever or symptoms, and those who display them are subject to quarantine. This process is expected to add up to an hour and a half to each person's arrival time, although those whose antibody tests show that they have some immunity may not need to be tested every day.

Now, there are legal hurdles and privacy issues coming into play in all of this, but it is anticipated that whether you are above or below the line, you will have to undergo this scrutiny before you are handed masks and gloves to put on while you're on set.

"No one will want, or should, inform any environment in which they do not feel safe," said one leading television producer.

The set you enter will be different from the sets before the pandemic. You will not be allowed to share hand tools or tools of any kind, so if you are building a game there will be no community saws, screwdrivers or hammers. You will need yours.

Craft services used to consist of a cafeteria-style meal and snacks like communal peanut dishes and M & Ms. That will be history. Meals will only be distributed in a single pre-wrapped portion, and there will be no shared utensils. Lunch breaks should be staggered to reduce density.

There will be an additional level of protection around the actors whose health is crucial to keeping production running and equipment employed. They are irreplaceable and, due to the nature of their work, actors cannot be in front of the camera wearing protective gear. To keep them safe, below the line, staff who come in contact with actors or directors will have to wear masks and gloves at all times.

Offices and restrooms will no longer have door knobs or handles that must be touched to open them; They will be swing doors, from now on. The sparkling water cooler? Requires pressing a button to stop it from working. And since no one wants to be responsible for the accumulation of plastic bottles, boxed water is the most likely option.

You will not be allowed to share cell phones, and a team will be hired to sanitize the equipment every day.

There is talk of productions that command entire hotels to create safe areas where those who work in a movie or television production can stay and congregate. Even then, the rigorous testing process will have to be done at the beginning of each week, as those who work on series and movies will go home, and perhaps to bars and restaurants.

The hope is that the tests will allow the actors to engage in intimate scenes, but crowd scenes that require a multitude of extras to be locked in a frame, around the star of the movie or TV show, will be a major problem. . One possibility is the more liberal use of LIDAR for vfx. A city can be digitally recreated, down to the last cobblestone, and the actors can be projected green in a frame, in that multitude of extras. The priority will always be to keep the stars of television shows and movies from getting sick.

While the expectation would be that production in remote locations would dissipate once the production business reopens, sources said that is probably not the case.

"The economy right now is worse than ever, and the box office calmed down, making it a double whammy and without the incentives and rebates that come with shooting outside of the United States, it couldn't absorb the additional costs," said one source. "The difficult part is that you go all over the world looking for the best tax incentives and you put movies in Budapest, Serbia and Australia, and now you have to tell an A-list actor that they must get on a plane for eight hours to spend 16 weeks away. What if they get sick there? How do you make them feel safe?

For TV shows, we hear talk of potentially limiting filming to studio lots, including CBS Radford Studios, which offer some exteriors in addition to sound stages. They don't have the same level of authenticity as filming on real streets, but compromises will need to be made to increase safety if they are to be re-produced before a coronavirus vaccine becomes widely available.

Even filming in batches won't be as easy as flipping a switch once orders to stay home are raised. We hear that some studio facilities, such as the Paramount lot, are considering not allowing filming for two months after the state quarantine ends due to insurance concerns.

Studios are also examining the role of each crew member to limit the number of people on set to only essential personnel and also to separate them into smaller groups at different parts of the set when possible to avoid large gatherings.

It will be necessary to rethink everything related to the production of a television series, from the actual filming, makeup / wardrobe and crafts services, to the creative changes in content that COVID-19 can bring. In addition to adjusting the scripts to avoid location shots, large crowds, and action scenes, there are questions about whether it's appropriate for the shows to reflect the life we ​​had before the pandemic hit. Given that social estrangement is expected to be part of our lives for months and even years, studio executives and creators wonder if it would be unpleasant to show the characters having family dinners, for example, which is a staple in every one of them. Blue blood episode, or go to a crowded restaurant.

After a similar production shutdown during the Spanish flu pandemic in 2018, Hollywood reopened and eventually returned to normal a year later. At the time, there was only one film industry, which was still in its early days.

The coronavirus pandemic came amid a television boom, which produced more than 500 original screenplay series in 2019. The magnitude of television production and the high risk to studios and platforms in the broadcast era are likely It will be a push for companies to join forces and come up with strict guidelines on how to make content as safe as possible during the months between the time quarantines are lifted and life really returns to normal.

"Getting the industry back on track is the most important thing we have to do for all of us," said a prominent Hollywood source.