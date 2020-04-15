When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Downton Abbey

Focus functions

One would think that these days the best place for a movie derived from a popular television series would be a streaming service. But when it comes to Downton AbbeyBiased demographic groups 55 and older are more the demo of the art house. Downton Abbey producer Gareth Neame and creator Julian Fellowes began conceiving a movie shortly after the series ended in 2015; there were more strings to unravel over the Crawley family from the upper cortex, and on a larger canvas. Most of the original cast for the series returned, including Maggie Smith, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Bonneville (except for rising star Lily James, who the creators weren't able to consider in the plot). Michael Engler, one of DowntonUltimately directed episodic directors and producer for Neame Carnival Films, a division of NBCUniversal International Studios, would see the film released through the sister Focus Features specialized features division. After a summer box office that saw several counterprogramming titles crushed by Disney event movies, Downton Abbey was one of the first adult features to work in early fall, how Focus sold the film as an event to its more biased demo with trailers in great photos like Mary Poppins returns, and through 11 global promotional partners, including the Saks Fifth Avenue and Viking cruises. While that demo usually comes slowly to the movies, they popped up, shelling out $ 31 million the first weekend at the national box office to give Focus its first No. 1 start since George Clooney. The American during Labor Day 2010.

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

A modest $ 20 million budget before a global P&A of $ 55 million generated worldwide gross income of nearly $ 200 million. The stakes, estimated at $ 15 million, go primarily to Neame, Fellowes, and a shared group for the cast. The bottom line was $ 88 million in net profit after $ 217 million in revenue (in global movie theater rentals, digital and physical home entertainment, and global television) versus $ 129 million in costs. Fellowes has already announced that he is writing a sequel.