Sorry Chris Hemsworth! Cate Blanchett now has Thor's hammer

Chris Hemsworth It won't knock down the hammer any time soon.

On Tuesday's episode at home of The Late Show, Cate Blanchett revealed that she had to keep a valuable accessory from the Thor: Ragnarok set: Thor's hammer.

While catching up with the host Stephen Colbert, he Jasmine Blue The star told the amused man that she had been cleaning up a lot while practicing social distancing, which had led her to find memories of her previous movies.

"You know how that Thor movie that closed in Australia? It had nothing to do with COVID-19. It was because I got the hammer," he proclaimed as he held the hammer for superhero Marvel. "I have Mjölnir here. And look how easy I can lift him."

In addition to owning Mjölnir, she displayed some of the items she took home. The Lord of the rings set too.