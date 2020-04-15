Sorry Chris Hemsworth! Cate Blanchett now has Thor's hammer

Chris Hemsworth It won't knock down the hammer any time soon.
On Tuesday's episode at home of The Late Show, Cate Blanchett revealed that she had to keep a valuable accessory from the Thor: Ragnarok set: Thor's hammer.
While catching up with the host Stephen Colbert, he Jasmine Blue The star told the amused man that she had been cleaning up a lot while practicing social distancing, which had led her to find memories of her previous movies.
"You know how that Thor movie that closed in Australia? It had nothing to do with COVID-19. It was because I got the hammer," he proclaimed as he held the hammer for superhero Marvel. "I have Mjölnir here. And look how easy I can lift him."
In addition to owning Mjölnir, she displayed some of the items she took home. The Lord of the rings set too.
"I've been cleaning the attic and … I was looking for my ears, my elf ears and I couldn't find them," he said. "And I know that kids have hobbit legs somewhere and I thought, 'Oh, I'd love to show them to you.' I couldn't find them. But I did find Tauriel's combat swords." She added: "I mean, some people store toilet paper, but I have these."
As Cate proudly displayed the swords to the nightly host, Stephen couldn't help but point out that she didn't play Tauriel in the movie. "Wait, do you have Tauriel's combat swords?" I ask. "Why do you have Tauriel's combat swords? Why not Evangeline Lilly he has them? Realizing that she didn't have an answer for him, Cate joked, "You didn't actually see them. Don't talk to Evangeline Lilly soon. "
Shifting gears, the duo discussed how Cate has been doing since she adapted to homeschooling her four children and gave Stephen a small taste of her teaching style.
"I have deep respect, I always have, for the teachers, but you know, I'm more like the classroom teacher who doesn't have any particular skills, but I can corner people to do things," he joked. "I mean, my 11-year-old daughter, my 5-year-old daughter, frankly, has outclassed me in algebraic skills, so I'm not very helpful. I agree with geography, but it seems not all of them like geography."
%MINIFYHTML8ac68ac156424b7cc2f936e79efcc05a14%