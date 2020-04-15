Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tell romantic secrets in the couples challenge

These love bugs surely know each other a lot.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Test your knowledge of the relationship with the "Couples Challenge,quot; on TikTok.

Sitting next to each other on the couch, the expectant parents recalled the milestones in their relationship while participating in the viral challenge, proving that they know each other very well.

Starting with who you fell in love with first, the Jonas brothers rocker and game of Thrones they both pointed to themselves and looked hurt as they recalled the early days of their romance. Then the fan-favorite couple unanimously agreed that Sophie is the hungriest. As for who is the most spoiled and grumpy, he also took the award home.

One response that didn't surprise Jophie fans was that Sophie is the home of the relationship. Earlier this month, she shared that practicing social distancing has been very easy for her.