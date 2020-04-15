Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tell romantic secrets in the couples challenge

These love bugs surely know each other a lot.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Test your knowledge of the relationship with the "Couples Challenge,quot; on TikTok.
Sitting next to each other on the couch, the expectant parents recalled the milestones in their relationship while participating in the viral challenge, proving that they know each other very well.
Starting with who you fell in love with first, the Jonas brothers rocker and game of Thrones they both pointed to themselves and looked hurt as they recalled the early days of their romance. Then the fan-favorite couple unanimously agreed that Sophie is the hungriest. As for who is the most spoiled and grumpy, he also took the award home.
One response that didn't surprise Jophie fans was that Sophie is the home of the relationship. Earlier this month, she shared that practicing social distancing has been very easy for her.
"I love it," he said to her. Conan O & # 39; Brien during his appearance in Conan. "Yeah, I mean I'm introverted. I'm homey. Like if I could stay home all day I would, so this is great for me. Anyway, I get out of the house once a day to walk my dogs,quot;. and then that's it. "
While the X-Men: Dark Phoenix Star has loved spending extra time with her husband, she admitted that her social distancing outfit was making her nervous.
"I mean, this is something that has only caught my eye since this quarantine thing, but I saw … it was like an online meme or some comment or something and someone said, 'If you're wearing blue jeans At home, what does that say about you as a person? "Sophie joked. "Like, are you a psycho? And Joe does that. Joe wears denim at home, where no one can see him. I'm not wearing denim. This is the most elegant dress I've seen in days."
@Joe Jonas
??
? Paulnsoph – Paulnsoph relationship
During the interview, Sophie shared that Joe is having more trouble staying, but that he's been looking for new ways to keep himself busy, like getting makeovers from his wife.
"Everything seems to be working in my favor here," he explained. "Joe is like a … he's a real social butterfly. So I fight to lock him up and make him spend time with me. It's like … kind of a prison for him, but it's great for me." "
The social detachment might not be ideal for the "What A Man Gotta Do,quot; singer, but he's thankful that it brought him and Sophie together. Speaking to Andy Cohen via Instagram Live, he shared: "I think for us, it's good to have each other during this time, but I think it can be (different) for many different people. We got married last year, so naturally we just wanted to be together, it's a really special moment. "
%MINIFYHTMLec7fbf430e2672fff100a3f92ad7ad9f14%