Sonja Morgan's most outrageous moments at RHONY

"When Sonja Morgan enters a room, I am still the drop that fills the glass."
10 years ago, on April 15, 2010, Sonja Morgan broke into our TV screens and Bravo would never be the same. It's hard to imagine The Real Housewives of New York City no Sonja, given her fondness for funny phrases, crazy demeanor, and general character for Sonja, but she didn't actually make her debut until the third season, appearing as a friend of some of the ladies in episode 8, titled "New Girl , old money. "
Viewers were introduced to Sonja through Luann de Lesseps, who explained, "Sonja Morgan is a friend of mine that I have known in New York for a long time. She is socially friendly with some girls I know in the city. Sonja is a sexy gun. She loves men. She loves parties. She is lively. She is a little crazy. "
As said in that same episode, Sonja is the drop that fills the glass and she has proven it over and over again for the past decade.
In honor of Sonja & # 39; s Rhony debut, we've compiled his 10 most outrageous moments, from losing a tooth to scattering your dog's ashes in the river …
10. Being the only voice of reason during Scary Island
During her first season with the ladies, Sonja endured the iconic storm that was Scary Island, also known as Hell's Vacation. And although it's hard to imagine now, given Sonja's tendency to be the wild one on travel, she was the only one to step in and realize something was up. Kelly Bensimon and that must be recognized.
But Bethenny has to yell "Go to sleep!" Sonja nine years later must also be recognized, okay?
9. Anything related to your toaster oven
As you once said, it is an international lifestyle brand and what international lifestyle brand does not involve a toaster oven that has been in production for almost as long as Sonja on the show? They gave us the photo shoot with Heather "Hi Mom!" Thomson and the consequences. We receive the infamous breakfast with Cindy Barshop in which Sonja prepared eggs in the toaster oven.
And funny toaster with most (er?), Sonja even provided E! News with some toaster oven recipes to try while isolating yourself.
8. Your dishwasher reveals
Who can forget at the season nine premiere with Sonja casually revealed that she washes her sex toys in her dishwasher … with other dishes? And just three episodes later, he revealed that he washes thongs in the bidet, of course.
7. Speaking of bidet …
"There are three things for the bidet," Sonja exchanged nonchalantly when the other women asked why her face was going to freeze in the bidet during a fifth season trip. "She's washing the lingerie, there is ice on your butt and then the obvious!"
6. Margs in charge
Only this gem of .GIF is everything you need to know about the season eight trip to Puerto Vallarta. Well, other than trying to kiss a lot of his co-stars before targeting Bethenny.
"You're pretty fucking hot," she told the skinnygirl magnate. "I can have sex with you. Let's go in here, let's go inside. It's so hot. You're so amazing, oh my god. I love you Bethenny. I love you. You're an amazing girl."
5. The iconic question
Speak for itself. But seriously, John: what were What are you doing without Dorinda?
4. The throne of a queen
Have you ever been more related to a state of mind?
3. The booty of a pirate
Everyone remembers Luann's infamous connection to him Johnny Depp Similar Thomas during the St. Barts vacation in season five, although the countess would deny, deny, deny that something had happened. But "sex positive,quot; Sonja would never deny a connection, going on her own treasure hunt with Tomás the following night. "You have an amazing butt," Tomas is heard saying to Sonja behind a closed door.
And when Heather later admitted that she accidentally stepped on them, she joked, "All of a sudden, all those bruises make a lot of sense."
2. loose tooth
Any Rhony The viewer knows that Sonja has dealt with some dental issues over the years, but the most infamous tooth-related moment came in Season 7, when her tooth fell out while ripping a boy's shirt off.
And when Bethenny, delighted, asked how much the tooth would cost, Sonja replied, "I have vets who will. I have people."
1. Goodbye to Millou
Only Sonja would think of holding a memorial for her beloved 18-year-old dog, inviting the ladies to a funeral on the East River after a Swami priestess bless her ashes. The only problem? She didn't review the weather report before, with gusts of wind blowing Millou's ashes over her and inmate Tyler as she tried to scatter them across the railing.
"It's on me!" Sonja said, before removing her Valentino dress and casually mentioning, "I wore it for Prince Rainier's funeral."
And that's just why Sonja is one of all time True housewives star. Here's another decade of celebrating all things Sonja.
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)
