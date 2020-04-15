Sonja Morgan's most outrageous moments at RHONY

"When Sonja Morgan enters a room, I am still the drop that fills the glass."

10 years ago, on April 15, 2010, Sonja Morgan broke into our TV screens and Bravo would never be the same. It's hard to imagine The Real Housewives of New York City no Sonja, given her fondness for funny phrases, crazy demeanor, and general character for Sonja, but she didn't actually make her debut until the third season, appearing as a friend of some of the ladies in episode 8, titled "New Girl , old money. "

Viewers were introduced to Sonja through Luann de Lesseps, who explained, "Sonja Morgan is a friend of mine that I have known in New York for a long time. She is socially friendly with some girls I know in the city. Sonja is a sexy gun. She loves men. She loves parties. She is lively. She is a little crazy. "

As said in that same episode, Sonja is the drop that fills the glass and she has proven it over and over again for the past decade.