SNL's Michael Che Honors Grandma By Paying Rent For Her Community – Deadline

Saturday night live Weekend Update co-host Michael Che is honoring his grandmother's memory by paying for the performance of 160 residents of his New York City public housing complex.

Che's grandmother, Martha, recently died of coronavirus complications.

"It's crazy to me that public housing residents still pay the rent when so many New Yorkers can't even work," Che wrote on Instagram Wednesday. "Obviously I can't offer much help myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I am paying a month's rent for the 160 apartments in the New York Department of Housing building where I lived.

"I know that's just a drop in the bucket, so I really hope the city has a better plan for debt relief for all people in public housing, at a minimum."

Che did not provide a figure for his total donation, but the New York City Housing Authority said as of 2018 that the average rent was $ 522 per month, the exact total depending on the tenant's income and the size of your apartment.

Che also urged some New York leaders to join his efforts.

"PS: De Blasio! Cuomo! Diddy! Let's fix this! Pass me!

Che talked about his grandmother during last week's SNL weekend update, which was filmed remotely.

"As you know, Colin, I lost my grandmother this week," he said to co-host Colin Jost. "And going back to work really made me feel better, especially with you."

Later, Che took advantage of that to get Jost to do his "prank exchange" segment, in which they make their opposite say a prank that the other wrote for them. Che said it was his grandmother's favorite part of the show.

Jost played along, but the joke was on him. Che revealed that his grandmother "has never seen this show. He just wanted you to do that. Then he signed on as" Martha's great baby. "