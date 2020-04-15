Shriya Saran talks about her life in Barcelona during the Covid-19 outbreak

Shriya Saran is currently staying with her husband, Andrei Koscheev in Barcelona, ​​Spain, who is one of the coronavirus hot spots in the world. He has been in Barcelona for almost a month. She spoke to a daily leader about how they have maintained self-isolation in their home. Shriya revealed: “Andrei started developing a dry cough and fever. We rushed to a hospital, but the doctors were overwhelmed and urged us to leave. Chances are, even if you don't have COVID-19, you will get it if you stay here, doctors told us. So we decided to go home and isolate ourselves and receive treatment at home. We slept in different rooms and kept a safe distance from each other. Fortunately it feels better now. So I hope the worst is over. "

Actress Drishyam says she misses India during hard times. She said: "Although things are improving here, I miss India. I don't know when I will be able to go home. My parents are in Mumbai and I am constantly on video calls with them. My mother has shared some of her recipes and I have learned how to prepare them. But now I'm running out of spices and garam masala. So I'm worried I won't be able to eat desi food soon. "

Shriya also revealed that thousands of people lost their jobs there, many people are stranded in hotels, far from their loved ones. At the same time, many have no roof over their heads. Well, we hope that things will improve soon.