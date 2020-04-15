She and A Boogie reveal they are expecting a baby!

We've been seeing so many sad news in the world, these gender reveal announcements are just what we need to cheer us up! As we previously reported, Ella and A Boogie have a bun in the oven, and they just revealed that they are expecting a baby.

Social distancing has put an end to absolutely everything, so Ella and A Boogie went live on Instagram, with a good gender reveal in the backyard. While their fans watched and gambled on any genre, the two of them dropped that blue powder, and they're all super excited for them!

She and A Boogie are already parents to their baby girl Melody, who didn't seem too excited about having a new brother. The two of them never made a formal pregnancy announcement, but we found out that She was pregnant from a small pregnancy she was taking with A Boogie a few months ago. They let a couple of photos pass and of course it turned out to be true.

But we wish Ella an incredible break from her pregnancy and hope that her family is blessed during this time!