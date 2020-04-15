Shave Donate Nominate raises thousands for the NHS | Rugby Union News





Alex Davis playing for England Sevens

England Rugby 7s player Alex Davis has raised over £ 20,000 for frontline NHS workers and volunteers after launching the #ShaveDonateNominate social media campaign in March.

Davis decided to become his own barber and use his social media platform to & # 39; do something good & # 39; in these uncertain times.

"When the closure started, I realized that there would be no opportunity for people to visit the barbers, so they let the hair go crazy or just get rid of everything, so that's exactly what I did," he said. Bath's steering wheel.

"Shaving is new, but it's the donations that really matter, so let's keep it up.

"The response has been so overwhelming and humiliating.

"I never knew where this would go when I started the campaign and I certainly did not expect to raise such a significant amount of money for the NHS, so I want to thank everyone who got involved, helped share the message and generously given to our fundraiser "

To avoid being a & # 39; just bald & # 39 ;, Alex teamed up with Will Edwards and Ruaridh McConnochie to help encourage people to shave and donate.

Arguably the most impressive shave to date was Bristol cook Lucy Lourenco, who was the first woman to challenge herself after her husband was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Lucy said, "I heard about Alex's fundraiser through another Instagram page and I had to get involved.

"I am very grateful to the NHS, they took good care of my husband and really took care of me during such a difficult time."

"After nine days in the hospital, and the excruciating wait for good news, I am pleased to say that my husband is on the road to recovery.

"Alex is doing something really positive during such a difficult time. He wanted to support that and help raise as much money as possible."

Alex added: "We recognize that this is a male-dominated campaign as most feel more comfortable shaving their heads than women, but having the support of Girl Power makes it even more special.

"It was a time to celebrate."

The rugby community has characteristically relied on the so-called #ShaveDonateNomiate with over 25 professional rugby players shaving their heads to help raise funds for frontline workers.

Former GB weightlifter Sonny Webster, model Elliott Reeder, and Made in Chelsea star Julius Cowdrey have also been shaved, donated, and nominated.

After losing his father to leukemia in 2015, supporting the NHS is a cause close to Alex's heart.

"My father has been served by the NHS in Bristol for years, so we feel the full effect of how tirelessly committed they are to making people's lives easier. It makes what we are doing even more moving."

Click here to donate to Shave Donate Nominate