Shape your entire body with this HIIT workout from Kevin Hart's trainer

Taylor Hill / WireImage
Do you miss your workouts at the gym? Do you want to take the gym without crowding the living room converted into your office with weights and cardiovascular equipment?
You are not alone, and that is why we have yet another Wellness Wednesday challenge ready: all you need to do is take your time.
And then move your butt, of course, but once you realize you don't need any extra gear (though feel free to grab that chair there) to stay in shape from the comfort and safety of home.
Ron Boss Everline, creator of the Just Train training program and personal trainer for people like Kevin Hart (He's seen them trade hilarious verbal punches and sweat in his online training series "What the Fit,quot;), he's here to guide you through how to get started, what to do, and how to stay motivated.
First of all, Everline is aware that for most people the time to exercise may seem fleeting, even for those confined to their home (um, yes, true history). That's where the very popular HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts come in handy.
"As you relax and obviously try to eat as healthy as possible," explains Ron, "do a quick HIIT workout. Do a 25, 30 minute HIIT workout with one basic movement, so you can work five different movements for one minute at a time. at the same time, with 45 seconds of movement and 15 seconds of rest, and increase your heart rate and sweat well. "
Ron recommends this series, doing 45 seconds of each with 15 seconds of rest between exercises:
High knees
Walking lunges
In & Out & # 39; s
Planks
Squats or jump squats
Repeat the series three times for a full body workout.
You are also free to lift a chair … but no sit in!
"You get a chair, you can do chair jumps," says Ron. "You can dive with the chair against the wall to be safe, and that's working the triceps muscles. You can do push-ups with the chair, depending on how strong the chair is. You can also keep that same chair in exactly the same place .
"If you have a box, you can make some increments out of the box. So you can really use the equipment at home to do a great workout, so you really feel like you're moving well." Then "go on with your routine of your daily movement."
And the key to keeping it running for more than a triumphant day?
"Just commit to spending time every day," says Ron. "Just find a time when, if you're going to work on it, at 5 am, commit to that time. You know, if you're working from home, say, 'Okay, on my lunch break today, I'm going to go do this 20-minute workout every day. "
"Find a moment and hold yourself accountable for that time. And again, it doesn't have to be a long workout, you just have to get moving."
Ron's program is about training the mind to move in a certain direction as well.
"My company name is Just Train the Mind. Just try to stay positive," he says. "You know, when you're trapped in a house, train the mind, don't focus on the body. Stay away from all the negative things that come our way. Let's really try to focus on being active and loving our families and being more caring. That is what you should focus on right now.
"While you're stuck in a house, you have time to tell people that you care, that you care, that you love them. And let's just get together and catch up with your old friends and family members that you've been away from. touch on. This is a great opportunity to do that. "
And this is also definitely the time to stay in touch with your support system, even if it's just digital media for now.
"FaceTime is a powerful tool," says Ron. "Call your coach, call your motivating partner, enter FaceTime, talk to your colleagues. You want to do it together, talk to each other. You can have a really healthy conversation on the phone …
"I confront many people to be responsible in my business and I think FaceTime is something incredible."
