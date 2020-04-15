Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas Confirm To Be Part Of Global Concert For COVID-19 Relief Work



The world concert, & # 39; One World: Together At Home & # 39; She has been curated by Lady Gaga for the relief of the coronavirus pandemic, which will take place on April 18, 2020. Amid the ongoing blockade, actors Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have confirmed their participation in the global concert. Shah Rukh Khan and PeeCee turned to their Twitter account to confirm the same.

The event will be jointly organized by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel. The concert could also see celebrities like Billie Eilish, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, and Keith Urban.

The funds generated by the fundraiser will go to the World Health Organization to help front-line health care workers and people in need during the time of the crisis. Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evan said in a statement: "By honoring and supporting the heroic efforts of community health workers, & # 39; One World: Together At Home & # 39; is intended to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID- 19. "

