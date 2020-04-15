Several days of EFL clubs & # 39; far from going bankrupt & # 39; in the middle of a wage dispute | Football news

A growing number of League One and League Two club owners believe the 2019-2020 season should be canceled

















Senior League One and Two club officials have told Sky Sports News that the teams could go bankrupt if an agreement is not reached soon, particularly regarding the issue of player salaries.

Senior officials at various League One and League Two clubs have warned that the EFL must take drastic measures to prevent them from breaking down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In conversations with Sky Sports News, officials warned that the clubs are just "days,quot; away from "going to the wall,quot; and say the EFL is allowing them to "walk asleep,quot; in trouble.

The measures they requested include canceling the 2019-2020 season, and many believe that there is no chance of the games being played in front of fans until 2021, meaning that the entry receipts they require to stay afloat are not will receive.

They have described that a 25 percent player salary cut for April, proposed Tuesday by the EFL and PFA, is insufficient, suggesting that more than 50 percent will be required to keep the clubs running.

The president of the One League One club is considering canceling all player contracts and "taking risks on the court." He believes that this strategy has a better chance of success than relying on the agreement between the stakeholders of the game to secure a financial rescue plan. He says "the future security of my club must come first."

The warnings come after former FA Chief Executive and now League Two Tranmere owner Mark Palios suggested that next week was arguably "the most important week in the EFL's 132-year history."

The EFL, along with the Premier League, was initially suspended on March 13, and the move became indefinite as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect life in the UK.

Another League One president said: "There is a nightmare about to happen in English football if people don't start making real decisions quickly.

"There are many clubs that have lived hand to mouth, and now the hand has stopped feeding the mouth."

1:02 Tranmere President Mark Palios says players must share some of the financial "pain,quot; soccer is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Tranmere President Mark Palios says players must share some of the financial "pain,quot; soccer is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are several clubs that have not received the prize money that was promised several weeks ago, this is because they were already in salary disputes with the players."

The owners of League One and League Two have now teamed up to pressure the EFL on their concerns about the lack of progress.

Palios said Sky Sports News On Tuesday, the players had to "share,quot; the financial pain of soccer, and there appears to be a growing divide between owners and team members over how the situation is handled.

It is understood that approximately 1,400 professional footballers will become free agents on June 30, with suitors for them who may be few and far between in the current climate, but a League One president insists that clubs should take precedence over individuals. .

He says "the difference between non-playing staff and players in understanding the financial situation is stark," and says the clubs are struggling to communicate to their squads how dire the forecast is.