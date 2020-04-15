Selena Gomez files a lawsuit against the company that used her "likeness,quot;

Selena Gomez made it clear that she will not let someone get away with using her name and image to sell a product. Page Six earlier today reported that the pop star filed a $ 10 million lawsuit against the creators of a mobile game that allegedly used her character.

According to Variety, one of the characters in the game, "Clothes Forever – Styling Game," is loosely based on Selena and was never asked for permission to do so.

Variety was the first to file a lawsuit against game makers who, in the description of their mobile app, suggested that users be asked for fashion advice in a world simulating some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. , including Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Kim Kardashian.

In-app purchases reportedly include digital clothing and jewelry priced from 99 cents up to $ 99.99. The image of the contest is the promotional image of the game that seems to imitate Gomez's appearance in Flare magazine in 2015.

The depiction of the cartoon looks like an avatar version of Gomez's classic magazine appearance. Some of the images included in the game are from stars like The Weeknd, David Beckham, Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift, among many others.

According to court documents, the creators of the game never asked permission to use Selena's name and image for the mobile app. In addition, his attorneys suggested that Gomez had never consented to such use, even if asked.

To add fuel to the fire, Gomez's attorneys suggested that the game only received a 3.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store. In other words, Gomez would never agree to play a role in a production with such a low rating.

His attorneys claim that Gomez has worked with great care and meticulousness to ensure that all of his collaborations and trade associations meet his standards, and this game did not.

As most know, this would not be the first time that a celebrity has sued a third party for using their image. Earlier this year, Sharon Stone dropped a lawsuit against Chanel West Coast for repeatedly using her name in her song, "Sharon Stoned." The results of the court case have not been reported.



