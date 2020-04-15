See all the children of Harry Potter then and now, 20 years later

The brown-haired actress was barely 10 years old when she began playing Ginny Weasley, going from being "Ron's little sister,quot; to Harry Potter's soulmate over the course of the movies. In 2011, Wright won the Most Edgy Look Award at the Rodial Beauty Awards and made her London Fashion Week debut by walking the catwalk for London designer Katie Eary.

Wright graduated from the London College of Communication and formed his own production company, BonBonLumière, in 2012. In addition to acting, he has written and directed his own short films, including Separated we come, separated we Go starring your former co-star David Thewlis (Remus Lupine); 2014 & # 39; s know yourself, with Christian coulson, who played Tom Riddle; and Medusa ankles presenting Jason Isaacsalso known as Lucius Malfoy.

"I want to reveal the emotions and beliefs that are hidden by the barriers we put up, for fear of being judged or abandoned," explains Wright on the BonBonLumière website. "Exploring themes that resonate with me; landscape, love and loss, redemption and the process of realization, perfect or partial."

Wright was previously committed to Sweeney Todd star Jamie Campbell Bower, who played a young Gellert Grindelwald in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, but they canceled it in 2012. She then dated Simon Hammerstein for several years, but she seems to be single these days. In December, Wright teamed up with Emma Watson, Tom Felton, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch for a reunion that, happily, someone thought of taking a photo. "Time passes," Wright captioned the photo, punctuating the sentiment with a lightning bolt.