Sean Penn working on establishing COVID-19 test sites in SoCal – Deadline

Sean Penn, founder of the Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE) disaster relief charity, is focusing his efforts on coronavirus testing in Southern California.

CORE has partnered with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's office and the city's fire department to create free test drive sites for those with qualified symptoms. CORE staff wear hazardous materials suits to administer the tests.

Speaking to MSNBC earlier today, Penn said his team is "multiplying every day" the number of sites they are establishing, maintaining a cautious approach.

"One of the things that we should always remember is that this is all very liquid because the tests change, we look to the next fastest test that has integrity," he said.

Coordination efforts "have been difficult," Penn said, but did not explain why. The deployment of the tests is in "Phase One," he said, which involves absorbing sites already managed by the Los Angeles Fire Department, allowing them to return to other tasks.

Phase Two will see CORE expand from its current base to establish independent sites that work with Los Angeles County. Phrase Three will partner with "other community organizations and NGOs" for a regional and national focus, he said. "This is all liquid, but we look to the next fastest test that has integrity," he concluded.