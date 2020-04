Scottish Championship, League One and League Two end after Dundee voted for resolution SPFL | Football news

Dundee has voted yes to an SPFL resolution, which means the Scottish Championship, League One and League Two will end for the season.

Dundee United FC has been declared Ladbrokes Championship champion, Raith Rovers FC has been Ladbrokes League 1 champion and Cove Rangers FC has been declared Ladbrokes League 2 champion.

