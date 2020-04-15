Saved by Bell reboot just got a slightly trippy teaser

The class has returned to the session at Bayside High. Peacock revealed the first look at the next Saved by the Bell restart, revival? 30 rocks and Great news veteran Tracey Wigfield.

The new series finds original stars. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley again as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, but this time they're on the staff at Bayside High and dealing with some students in a culture shock after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has officially registered to appear) begins sending students from low-income areas to affluent high school.

The teaser features Zack Morris's son (Mitchell hoog), who apparently quarrels with Jessie Spano's son (Belmont Camelli) by a girl that both of them like. Slater is now the gym teacher, and sometimes he eats soup in his car.