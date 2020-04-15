Saved by Bell reboot just got a slightly trippy teaser

The class has returned to the session at Bayside High. Peacock revealed the first look at the next Saved by the Bell restart, revival? 30 rocks and Great news veteran Tracey Wigfield.
The new series finds original stars. Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley again as AC Slater and Jessie Spano, but this time they're on the staff at Bayside High and dealing with some students in a culture shock after Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who has officially registered to appear) begins sending students from low-income areas to affluent high school.
The teaser features Zack Morris's son (Mitchell hoog), who apparently quarrels with Jessie Spano's son (Belmont Camelli) by a girl that both of them like. Slater is now the gym teacher, and sometimes he eats soup in his car.
You can watch the teaser below.
Josie Totah He also plays Lexi, the most popular girl at school. She is a cheerleader who is as beloved as her peers fear her. Dexter Darden, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena also star.
Saved by the Bell it's just one of many new shows in the works for NBC's new streamer Peacock. A new version of Battlestar Galactica of Mr. robot creator Sam Esmail, Dr. death protagonist Alec Baldwin, Jamie Dornan and Christian slater, Brand new world protagonist Demi Moore, Emmy Rossum& # 39; s Angelyne, Punk brewster with Soleil Moon Frye and Rutherford Falls protagonist Ed Helms They have all been announced.
Peacock will also be home to a new nightly series starring Ruffin amber, a Saturday night live docuseries, an original talk show by Jimmy Fallon and classic shows like The office, Parks and Recreation, Frasier, Health and 30 rocks.
Peacock launched today for Comcast subscribers and will launch nationwide on July 15.
(E! And Peacock are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
