Sarah Phelps in her final adaptation of Agatha Christie "The Pale Horse" – Deadline

The pale horse it is the culmination of a body of work that Sarah Phelps set out to accomplish more than five years ago. The British writer has gone from never picking up an Agatha Christie book to completing a quintet of memorable adaptations based on some of the iconic author's most famous works.

Phelps' journey began with And then there was none in 2015 and continued with The prosecution witness, Proof for innocence and last year The ABC murders, starring John Malkovich as Detective Hercule Poirot. Each provided a distinctive twist on the Christie genre, with Phelps hoping to decipher the unwritten meaning of prose that will be familiar to millions of readers.

In an interview with Deadline to mark The pale horse Upon landing on Amazon in the United States, Phelps said the Mammoth Screen drama starring Rufus Sewell is the Christie text with which he has taken "most liberties." It tells the story of the bereaved Mark Easterbrook, whose name is discovered in a list on the shoe of a dead woman. While trying to investigate why he is on the list, he meets three mysterious women at The Pale Horse pub in the British town of Much Deeping. In the book, Easterbrook appears to be a "kid-like" hero, but Phelps says this hides something more sinister.

“You get these weird details about him. The way he talks about the smell of a girl's unwashed hair. It makes you say, "That's really weird." There is something really weird about that, "says Phelps." There is a tension between the book you want people to read and the book you want to write, and I always think when I'm reading: what's that doing there? Is it a mistake, is it a lapse of concentration, did you mean it was there? I think it is a clue. They give you an undercurrent of a very different story. When I follow those leads, I get to my version of The pale horse. "

It is this undercurrent that drew Phelps to Christie, not the popular "cozy pleasure" often associated with the author's work, the feeling that everything will be all right in the end once the famous detective has solved the puzzle. Instead, Phelps believes that Christie's murder mysteries are "dressing up" for darker and grander themes. "What she is really writing is about power and how people lie to maintain their power. It is not so much the murder, it is the lie. It is not what weapon was used, it is why that person is dead. That's what I'm looking for, "he explains.

Sarah Phelps

Nils Jorgensen / Shutterstock



Phelps says the Christie stories he has chosen to adapt have been more about copyright availability than a considered approach to his vast collection of works. She adds that the copyright restrictions have actually been helpful because she has not been "overwhelmed" by the Christie brand. However, there has been a kind of chronology of the five stories, which provide a snapshot of 50 years of the 20th century through the eyes of Christie. "I said I wanted to write a quintet and I have written a quintet. What was really important was to frame the work, rather than just 'do a Christie' and follow the same old track. Bored, boring, boring," she says.

Would Phelps consider other Christie adaptations in the future? “If I had to do more, I would have to find another way to frame them, to validate that they are done. Otherwise, the next thing you know, you are back on the cozy television on Sunday night. You're not doing anything brutal with that. It deserves brutality. She deserves attention as a writer, not just as a brand, "she replies.

For now, however, Phelps is focusing on other projects. She is eager to write a second season of her BBC One and Starz drama Dublin murderswhile she also started working on the second season of A very English scandal. The Up News Info revealed last month that it is officially linked to the project, which tells the story of a 1963 sex scandal involving Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll. "I'm writing a three-hour show about an extremely famous blowjob, because of course, what else would I do once I finish killing people?" Phelps jokes. She is a highly sought-after writer, but she laughs at the idea of ​​signing an exclusive studio contract with a lot of money like her compatriots Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Peter Morgan.

"I can't see that happening," she says. Apart from anything, Phelps is not sure that he can cope with the pressure of being tied by the golden handcuffs. "I find it pretty scary, the figures that are thrown. It makes me feel pretty scared. They don't pay you for a favor. With that kind of money on you, how the hell are you going to write? ", She says. "But who knows? If someone wants to offer me a ton of money, I'll give him a good shot and see what I can think of."

One thing she is sure of is that there has hardly been a better time to be a playwright. "You are watching writers and stories all the time that they otherwise would not have seen. The fact that there is room for them on Netflix, Amazon and Hulu is very exciting," she says. However, regardless of the platform, the uncertainty to see her work in front of an audience for the first time never leaves her. "I never get used to it. The skin gets a little thicker. You learn to roll with things, but that moment when you know it's being broadcast and people are seeing for the first time, it makes your blood run back a bit. I never want to feel bad about that moment. "

The Pale Horse is currently airing on Amazon in the US. USA And BBC iPlayer in the UK.