SANZAAR evaluates options for Super Rugby and Rugby Championship | Rugby Union News





The Super Rugby season was suspended on March 19.

The organizers of Super Rugby hope that the competition will develop in some way this season, possibly playing simultaneously with the Rugby Championship.

SANZAAR chief executive Andy Marinos said they would be willing to allow the currently suspended season to continue through December if necessary, although he will consider canceling if a restart in October is not possible.

"If you start arriving in late September or October and we haven't resumed rugby yet, I think logic would say that is when we would consider (canceling the season)," Marinos told the New Zealand Newshub.

"We have a schedule that can now go up until the end of December and our players are now on an extended rest period, so we have until the end of 2020 to set something up."

"I would not want to be definitive about when there is a point of no return. We have to work with the limits we have and, for the moment, it seems to be between May and December 31 to build a competition structure. And obtain a competition under our belts ".

International travel restrictions make it likely that if Super Rugby resumes it will be within regional conferences, with teams from New Zealand, Australia and South Africa playing against each other.

The Japan Sunwolves would join the Australian teams and the Argentine Jaguars would play with the South African teams, if possible.

"We will continue to work closely with all governments and health authorities in all the jurisdictions that we are playing," said Marinos.

"We have put a revised competition format at the front of the table that is largely focused at the national level and is within the controls that we can manage."

Marinos said Super Rugby could play alongside Rugby Championship Test matches.

"We still have time and we will certainly see how we optimize international and Super shows," he said.

"It is not a matter of discarding each other. It is how to get a sensible solution in what can be a restricted time frame."

Australian media reports suggest that SANZAAR is considering playing a shortened Rugby Championship this year with teams located in one location, likely in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby has already expressed doubts about the proposal.

"At this stage, any competition option is purely speculative," said NZR CEO Mark Robinson.