"Sama Directors", "The Edge Of Democracy" Join Online Campaign – Deadline

The directors of two of this year's Oscar-nominated documentaries are among a group of filmmakers to sign up for #StayHomeWatchTogether, a two-week program of online screenings, questions and answers, and discussions aimed at highlighting global issues.

From April 14 to April 30, the films will be available through a selection of TVOD services, with scheduled Q&A broadcast after the film via mass broadcast.

The initiative comes from UK orgs Together Films, Violet Films and Blue Shift Education. It started last night with a screening of the short film by Alexander A. Mora The Nightcrawlers, followed by a virtual Q&A with the director.

Upcoming movies include For sama and The edge of democracy, who were nominated for an Oscar this year, as well as Haifaa Al-Mansour The perfect candidate, which is tonight. Each film has been selected for having a striking theme.

"As impact producers, we are always thinking about reaching out to the public and giving people the ability to act after watching our movies. #StayHomeWatchTogether offers people the opportunity to use their time in the confinement to stay connected with the problems that interest them and to participate in the change at a time that, more than ever, requires collective action, "said Mariana Ribeiro, a producer impact he worked on The edge of democracy and The Nightcrawlers.

“Impact distribution campaigns are based on the strength and conviction of passionate communities that project our films to create change. Whether human rights abuses, solutions to climate change or support for mental health are highlighted, the experience of collective visualization and space for dialogue are crucial. We are proud to support this initiative to provide a virtual platform for important stories to engage audiences right now, "added Sarah Mosses, founder and CEO of Together Films.