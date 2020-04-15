Russell Wilson FaceTimes with Ciara from the car during the ultrasound

Ciara You have been pregnant before, but not at a time like this.

The star is currently expecting her third child, but amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, pregnancy has been a different process for pregnant women worldwide.

With limitations currently set in some cities for how many people can be in the doctor's office or delivery room to prevent further spread of the virus, some mothers face childbirth and other milestones on their baby trips in a way that never they waited.

Ciara demonstrated some of this when she shared a clip of herself on an ultrasound date without her famous husband, Russell Wilson, physically in the room. However, the star athlete was not far away. As a result, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback was in the car and watching on FaceTime.

"The life of a pregnant woman in the Covid-19 era is very interesting … Russ had to put FaceTime on me from the car for our ultrasound," the singer wrote on Instagram.

"Ultrasound visits during this Covid-19 era is a bummer because my husband @DangeRussWilson cannot come with me for my visit. It truly is a difficult time for pregnant women," she tweeted.