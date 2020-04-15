Ruined star Paul Nassif's wife Brittany is pregnant!

There is a Botched Baby on the way!

ME! The news may exclusively reveal that Botched star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif They are pregnant and are expecting their first child together! The happy couple tells us that Brittany has just turned 13 weeks old and that her joy is scheduled for October 19.

"I am so excited," Brittany tells E! exclusively. "I'm also a little nervous, because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body is changing. It's amazing what your body can do."

"I'm excited. I mean, of course, I'm excited!" Paul adds. "It's been a while, my youngest children, my twins, just turned 14 yesterday. And obviously it's fun to be a dad to a baby again."