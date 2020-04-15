Ruined star Paul Nassif's wife Brittany is pregnant!

There is a Botched Baby on the way!
ME! The news may exclusively reveal that Botched star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif They are pregnant and are expecting their first child together! The happy couple tells us that Brittany has just turned 13 weeks old and that her joy is scheduled for October 19.
"I am so excited," Brittany tells E! exclusively. "I'm also a little nervous, because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body is changing. It's amazing what your body can do."
"I'm excited. I mean, of course, I'm excited!" Paul adds. "It's been a while, my youngest children, my twins, just turned 14 yesterday. And obviously it's fun to be a dad to a baby again."
This will be the first child of Brittany and the fourth of Paul, who has three children with ex Adrienne Maloof.
"It's like riding a bike," Paul tells us about raising a newborn. "I still remember most of it, everything. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it's the first time she's done this."
The happy couple also shared an exclusive ultrasound image with E! News.
As for how the pregnancy is treating Brittany, she reveals, "I have not had any cravings and have not had morning sickness. I have had more than one acne breakout. I have noticed that my face is more flared." I am tired, much more extreme than I thought it would be. But I've been exercising every day. "
Paul and Brittany told their children and family and friends about the baby news. "I also have a group of messages with my friends Kris Jenner, Kyle richards, Corey's bet and Faye Resnick and Faye's husband. So I let you know today, "says Paul.
Brittany Pattakos
Regarding partner Botched star Terry DubrowThe reaction of the news? "It was a smart comment as always," laughs Paul. "He was really happy but, of course, he had to add: 'Another load. Enjoy'."
Hahaha
Paul and Brittany's exciting pregnancy announcement comes six months after Santorini's beautiful wedding in October 2019.
The lovebirds got married at a picturesque reception in one of the beachfront resorts on the Greek island, Rocabella Santorini, E! News revealed exclusively at the time. Paul and Brittany's destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal home wedding ceremony in California the previous weekend.
Congratulations, you two!
Celebrate Paul and Brittany's baby news by reliving their romantic wedding album in the photo gallery below.
Catch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only on E!
