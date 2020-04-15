Rosalia Updates Fans On Billie Eilish Track – Says Travis Scott's New Song Is "Super Aggressive,quot;

Billie Eilish has worked with a variety of artists during her short but successful career, including Vince Staples, Justin Bieber, and Khalid. However, a publicized collaboration has yet to be released to the public: a song with Rosalia and Jessie Reyez.

According to Variety, Rosalia did an interview on Beats 1 today in which she revealed the status of the song. Additionally, the pop star shared that he has been staying at his Miami home right now as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

Rosalia shared in the interview that a lot was happening at the moment in the world, so sometimes it is difficult to concentrate, however, she is grateful for the fact that she has a nice, safe and place to stay during these hard times.

According to Rosalia, she has a small study in her room with various basic pieces of equipment, including a microphone, a MIDI keyboard, and a computer. She has been doing all the production in her voice for her next upcoming project.

The star claimed that she has been working on the Billie Eilish collaboration for the past two weeks, and feels that she is getting close to completing it all the time. Rosalia shared with the store that she just finished the arrangements yesterday.

At the moment, Rosalia is only waiting for Billie to send her vocal tracks and the same for Jessie. They also have to provide feedback on the song and figure out what needs to be done on their part. Rosalia fans know that she just released an album in 2018, The Evil Will And he also worked with Travis Scott in the last month.

Last year, she returned to work with Scott on the popular song "Highest in the Room." Rosalia stated, however, that this new song with Scott is a "super aggressive track."

Ad

Rosalia currently lives in Miami and her family lives in Spain, so it has been a difficult time for the artist. Spain is only one of the European nations affected by the pandemic.



Post views:

0 0