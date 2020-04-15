Rob Kardashian accuses Blac Chyna of & # 39; sniffing cocaine & # 39; before pointing a gun at him

WENN / Reflector

The 33-year-old television star continues to reveal that he & # 39; feared for his life & # 39; when her baby mom pointed a gun at her during the former couple's big fights in December 2016.

More details on Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna The alleged big fights in December 2016 made their way online. In new court documents, the old one "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star accused her little mom, with whom she shares her daughter Dream Kardashian, of being intoxicated before attacking him with a 6-foot metal pole.

"Chyna's erratic behavior under the influence of alcohol and drugs culminated in her physical assault and mistreatment of Rob and causing significant property damage," the court documents, which were obtained by Us Weekly, read. "As soon as she stopped breastfeeding Dream in the second week of December 2016, she started drinking heavily and using cocaine again."

According to Kardashian's younger brother, "Chyna participated in a photo shoot at the Hidden Hills house, along with photographers, a makeup artist, a stylist, Chyna's friends, members of her entourage, and others" and it was then that she "consumed large amounts of Moet Rose champagne (her favorite drink) and snorted cocaine. "

The 33-year-old man continued to reveal that he "feared for his life" when she pointed a gun at him. "Chyna pointed a gun at Rob's head and threatened to kill him" while on a FaceTime call.

Supposedly, Blac "stepped behind Rob, wrapped an iPhone charger around his neck and began to strangle him in full force." However, it was said that Rob managed to tear off the cable and fled to the master bedroom and closed the door. That was not long before Chyna broke down the locked door to the room and "proceeded to use her fists and a metal bar to repeatedly strike," he said in the documents.

Rob then called his mother Kris Jenner, who then asked her boyfriend Corey Gamble to quickly go to the house. Corey managed to separate the two and took Rob with him, but not without Blac allegedly throwing a dining chair into his car.

"Rob suffered scratches, abrasions and bruises as well as emotional distress as a result of the attack," the documents read. Furthermore, Rob "did not know if the gun was loaded when she pointed it twice at his head and threatened to kill him, and that he believed Chyna could kill him."