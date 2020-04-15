Riverdale's latest music episode is Kevin's debut

It's time for Kevin Keller to shine.
Sure, tonight's Riverdale music episode has a lot to deal with in terms of the typical four main drama and those mysterious video tapes that have been touring the city, but it's Kevin (Casey Cott) who is organizing a rebellion against director Honey when he allows no one to perform a number of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch on the school's variety show. It is also Kevin who manages to dress like Hedwig and perform in the halls of Riverdale High. As you can see above, it looks amazing.
"My Hedwig outfit was custom-made by our wardrobe department," Cott tells E! News. "It was fun, because Kevin wears a lot of sweaters and slightly bulkier clothes, so it's fun to wear something like that. And then the wig I used for Hedwig was the real wig of the Hedwig movie John Cameron Mitchell wore. "
There was another clothing option and some makeup tests to do, and Cott finally helped with the last word.
"I felt crazy when I was walking on the set," he says. "And you know, the pumps I used were also amazing. They were really cool, and the fishing nets were really fun. The whole outfit was great, and it was a lot of fun strutting around."
As Kevin gets the highlight of performance in Hedwig's appearance, there is a time when the entire Riverdale student body joins in their protest in their own form of dress, including Charles Melton like Reggie
"It was crazy to see all those people dragged along, and it was fun to see some of the guys obviously," says Cott. "Charles made the most of it and was very excited, and seeing everyone bow down and have fun was amazing."
Cott had seen Hedwig on Broadway and had seen the movie and already knew "a decent amount,quot; of the music before filming the episode, and he's not the only fan of the cast. Their Cole Sprouseit's the favorite musical, and he sings more here than in any previous musical episode.
But this is also not a typical Riverdale musical episode.
"We're not really doing a musical. Kevin is more putting on a variety show, so it's more like showing the tone."
And yet, this time there is a greater focus on music than there usually is.
"This time it's more about the musical than the past episodes, when Riverdale is going through really intense situations. Obviously they're going through really intense situations this year, but we should focus a little more on the musical, even though we weren't playing the real musical. "
One thing is for sure (even between the endless Betty / Jughead / Archie / Veronica drama) about this production that is not really a production: it is Kevin's show.
"I think this is a great breakup moment for Kevin," says Cott. "I think it is a huge relief for Kevin. Kevin has been, for almost two seasons, riding this wave of followers where he is a little sad and trying to communicate that he is alone and stuff, and suddenly this episode happens, and he just He loses his mind in the best way. So I think it's kind of a blast for Kevin, and I hope it continues for the rest of his life. Riverdale, this new Kevin who is not afraid to show off his stuff. "
Kevin spent the season recovering from his time on the farm (remember when he literally left a kidney?) And Cott says this episode could be a turning point.
"This could be the end of that recovery, or it could be just a new beginning for Kevin."
The musical episode of Riverdale airs tonight at 8 p.m. at The CW.
