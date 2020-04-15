Riverdale's latest music episode is Kevin's debut

There was another clothing option and some makeup tests to do, and Cott finally helped with the last word.

"I felt crazy when I was walking on the set," he says. "And you know, the pumps I used were also amazing. They were really cool, and the fishing nets were really fun. The whole outfit was great, and it was a lot of fun strutting around."

As Kevin gets the highlight of performance in Hedwig's appearance, there is a time when the entire Riverdale student body joins in their protest in their own form of dress, including Charles Melton like Reggie

"It was crazy to see all those people dragged along, and it was fun to see some of the guys obviously," says Cott. "Charles made the most of it and was very excited, and seeing everyone bow down and have fun was amazing."