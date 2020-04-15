Riverdale establishes a new mystery with Hedwig Musical Ep

If you ask us, that was the best Riverdale musical episode yet.

There was an actual production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but that could have done better. We just have to see the main cast break into the song randomly. Sometimes it was a real performance where they clearly intended to sing. Other times, it was not so clear whether someone was intentionally singing or not. It is like Joy!

The idea was that Kevin (Casey Cott) was hosting a variety show, but was forced into a rebellion when director Honey refused to let him perform a song by Hedwig and Angry Inch. Kevin ended up performing a song in the hallway, while Cheryl and Toni performed at Pop's, and other people sang randomly in their rooms, but it was all lovely.

Principal Honey ended up canceling the variety show entirely when the entire school was behind Kevin, so the final issue was on Pop's, with a sullen-looking director in the audience.