Riverdale establishes a new mystery with Hedwig Musical Ep

If you ask us, that was the best Riverdale musical episode yet.
There was an actual production of the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch, but that could have done better. We just have to see the main cast break into the song randomly. Sometimes it was a real performance where they clearly intended to sing. Other times, it was not so clear whether someone was intentionally singing or not. It is like Joy!
The idea was that Kevin (Casey Cott) was hosting a variety show, but was forced into a rebellion when director Honey refused to let him perform a song by Hedwig and Angry Inch. Kevin ended up performing a song in the hallway, while Cheryl and Toni performed at Pop's, and other people sang randomly in their rooms, but it was all lovely.
Principal Honey ended up canceling the variety show entirely when the entire school was behind Kevin, so the final issue was on Pop's, with a sullen-looking director in the audience.
Meanwhile, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead were going through difficulties. Betty just wanted Jughead to study so she could graduate with her (since she was left behind when she was "dead,quot;), but all Jughead wanted to do was research the videotapes that Riverdale residents were still receiving. Veronica also got mad at Archie for not taking her father's illness seriously (although, to be fair, it's never clear whether we should take Hiram seriously about anything), and all of this pushed Archie and Betty for another kiss, although they didn't pretend this time
Of course, both Veronica and Jughead apologized after the kiss, but the damage had already been done, so there was definitely some tension when Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and Kevin performed together as the new band The Archies. But did that tension disturb Kevin?
"I think Kevin is like a ray of sunshine that just pretends it's not happening unless he has to have that conversation, and then he just hopes they have a good performance," Casey Cott told us. Kevin, at this point, is quite used to this love picture going on around him.
"I'm a little callous about it in a way that's been going on for four years, like since the first episode," he says. "Well I'm not numb but I'm less surprised when suddenly there is an exchange. "
At the end of the episode, Jughead was back watching video footage and ended up seeing a Betty mask killing a Jughead mask with a stone, and then looking at the camera. Cott says things will go crazy.
"The only thing I can make fun of is that it gets out of control very quickly very soon," he says. "So stay tuned for that. That will blow some minds."
Riverdale airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at The CW.
