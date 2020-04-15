Rick Kirkham, star of the & # 39; Tiger King & # 39 ;, tagged as & # 39; Predator & # 39; by a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment

Netflix

In a public Facebook post, journalist Kacey Roberts alleges that Kirkham “ manipulative & # 39; & # 39; He attempted to destroy his career when he worked with him in Great Falls, Montana, in 2013.

Star of the "Tiger King" Rick Kirkham He has been called a "predator" and a "manipulative scammer" by a former employee who claims he sexually harassed her.

Kacey Roberts, who worked at the American television station KFBB in Montana, alleged that Rick "tried to destroy" his career when he became his boss in 2013.

In a public Facebook post, the reporter said that Rick, who has spoken openly in the past about his battle against alcohol and drug addiction, would get drunk and harass his news staff, and even deliver prescription drugs on the grounds of the company.

After the success of the Netflix docuseries, which became a massive hit with the public during the coronavirus blockade, he insisted that seeing the star in the media returned his experiences seven years later.

"For those of you who watched 'Tiger King' on Netflix, Rick Kirkham was my News Director in Great Falls, Montana in 2013," wrote Kacey. "This man sexually harassed me and tried to destroy my career."

She alleged that Rick "drank text messages and called the news team at all hours of the night and delivered prescription pills on company property," adding, "Rick is a manipulative scammer. He is a predator. See him on my living room felt such a violation. "

Kacey's March 26 post has already attracted more than 10,000 comments and more than 2,000 shares.

"Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness"follow the exploits of Exotic Joe, a prolific tiger breeder who ran a popular illegal zoo in Oklahoma. The tiger lover is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for conspiring to kill an animal rights activist. Carole Baskin and other wildlife violations.