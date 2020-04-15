RHOC's newborn son Alum Kara Keough has passed away

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5
Logo

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough has shared the tragic news that her newborn son has passed away.

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). Birth , experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, "she began posting to Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here