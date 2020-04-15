RHOC's newborn son Alum Kara Keough has passed away

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Kara Keough has shared the tragic news that her newborn son has passed away.

"On April 6, our son McCoy Casey Bosworth was born at 3:10 am. Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). Birth , experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord, "she began posting to Instagram.

"She joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of her loving parents, her loving sister, and those who received her life-saving gifts," he continued.

"I wrote this for the organ / tissue procurement team to read in his honor:" Tonight, we unite to honor the life gifts of this little savior. Through him, may others find new hope and deep healing … and live again through them. May his legacy shine as abundant lives: lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love and, above all, gratitude. Let it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place … that it made an impact … that it was an answered prayer … that it was a hero. Have the angels guide you in "Thank you, McCoy."

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Kara and her family.