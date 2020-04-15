Representatives of the House of Representatives propose the People's Emergency Money Act, which would give Americans $ 2K a month during the pandemic

We know that many of you are celebrating, as those stimulus checks have started to hit. However, it seems that House Democrats hope to provide more relief during this difficult time in the form of money.

According to Business Insider, House representatives Tim Ryan and Ro Khanna have just proposed a plan to provide Americans with $ 2,000 a month as the country continues to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Individual Money Emergency Act would apply to U.S. citizens who are 16 and older and earn less than $ 130,000 a year.

The bill was introduced Tuesday and would include an additional $ 500 per child for qualifying families, similar to what is stipulated in the most recent stimulus controls. The money would be available through direct deposit, physical check, or mobile apps like Venmo and the Cash app.

"As millions of Americans apply for unemployment week after week, we have to work quickly to repair the dam, and that means putting cash in the hands of working families," Rep. Ryan said in a press release. "Now is the time for Congress to get to work on the next step to provide relief to those who have been hit hardest in this pandemic."

The new bill comes just after the stimulus checks that are provided to many Americans through direct deposit. Those waiting for physical checks may be waiting for a while, as Donald Trump has requested that his name be printed on all of them. Rep. Khanna, however, argues that $ 1,200 is simply not enough to get people back on their feet.

"One time, $ 1,200 is not going to be enough," he said. “Americans need sustained cash infusions for the duration of this crisis to get out the other side alive, healthy and ready to go back to work. Rep. Ryan and I are urging leaders to include this bill in COVID's fourth aid package to truly support the working class. "

It's unclear when this plan will be voted on, but we'll keep you posted, Roomies!