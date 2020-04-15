Registry of entrances for the new race of Naas | Racing News

An Irish record of 563 tickets was set for the inaugural renewal of the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes betting at Naas in August, prompting Horse Racing Ireland to consider increasing the prize money and organizing a consolation race.

The new youth competition, targeting progeny of bulls with a median of no more than 75,000 euros in annual sales last year, is scheduled for August 3, and will run in six stadiums with a prize fund of 200,000 euros .

After attracting 345 Irish participants, 217 contestants from Britain and one possible from the United States, a foal owned by Stonestreet Stables and trained by Wesley Ward, HRI could now add a consolation race for those who miss the cut for the event. principal.

With races currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, the missed first stage had been postponed to an unconfirmed date to be announced when there is a clearer indication of the resumption of races and the dates of breeze sales.

Jason Morris, HRI Racing Director, said: "The initial enrollment level for the Irish EBF Ballyhane Stakes has exceeded our expectations and demonstrates the popularity of this new concept."

"Once the picture clears up on the timing and basis for the resumption of races, we will evaluate the feasibility of increasing the prize money for the characteristic race and / or the creation of a consolation event.

"We can expect a very competitive, high-quality contest in what we hope will be a better time."