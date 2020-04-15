Rebecca Lowe of NBC Sports in the Premier League, Olympics and back in the game – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

"I think people sitting at home are going to regret that when it finally starts in July 2021," says Rebecca Lowe of NBC Sports of the Summer Olympics, which was postponed last month until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic. "You know, I think it will be moving," he adds of the Games. "I think it is going to be emotional, and I think it will be unlike any Olympiad we've ever seen."

Due to the global health crisis and the closure of all sporting events, Lowe will not be traveling to Japan this summer. At the same time, as states instituted nationwide restrictions to flatten the curve for new COVID-19 cases, NBC Sports' Premier League Fan Fest in Philadelphia was suspended with the current Premier League soccer season suspended indefinitely. in the United Kingdom.

Still, Lowe, a British expat, has been busy from her California home.

By staying with her husband Paul Buckle, the former head coach of USL's Sacramento Republic FC, and her son Teddy, Lowe has released a Premier League "Group Chat" podcast with co-hosts Robbie Earle, Kyle Martino , Robbie Mustoe, Arlo White, Lee Dixon and Graeme Le Saux. Additionally, with the fate of the UK soccer season still to be determined, the seven-year-old NBC vet has launched the online and interactive site. Breakfast With Becks Show on weekends.

In this world and industry in constant change on the situation of the coronavirus and the USA. USA Now leading the world in confirmed cases, Lowe spoke to Deadline about soccer's destiny, family time, his new projects, and how he thinks sports fans will bounce back.

DEADLINE: Now several weeks into closed stadiums, pay cuts and more, when will the Premier League return?

LOW: Oh that's the big question, isn't it? It's the question that I think anyone who works in the Premier League asks every day, even though none of us have the answers. The Premier League doesn't have the answers either, and I think it's because there are no answers right now in this situation, worldwide, in any industry. We don't have a timeline on this, and if you're someone who likes to know what you're doing and when you're doing it, that's very difficult. I think most football fans would agree that if we can maintain the integrity of the 2019-2020 season, see, that everything will be for the best.

DEADLINE: Besides the obvious problem of the coronavirus crisis, what could hinder that?

LOW: Unfortunately, there are certain deadlines. You know and as reported July 12 is the Up News Info by which if the season is not complete then a refund is due to Premier League broadcasters worldwide. Therefore, it is a very difficult balance at the moment for the Premier League. They have to literally go according to government guidelines. So, in that way, it is simple.

DEADLINE: What do you say to those who say that these highly paid players and wealthy teams are not doing enough to help those on the front lines or who have lost their own jobs?

LOW: Soccer Premier League Dom can often be an easy target because they seem to be living in a bubble. You know what? They don't. I would tell you that I'm married to a former footballer. The vast majority of gamers in this world come from working class backgrounds, so they know the pitfalls and yet they have worked their backs to get to where they are and are some of the first people to put their hands in their pockets . help others.

So, trying to get 20 Premier League captains on Zoom to discuss what each club will do, they just did, but it takes a while to organize. So to answer your question I don't know when it will be back. I know they will do their best to get it back regardless of how that affects next season, like 2020-2021. But in the meantime, what I do know is that the Premier League is starting a test for all sports and for all groups, really, to show what can be done in a crisis.

DEADLINE: In that sense, there is clearly no soccer, or soccer as they say here in the United States, at this time. But he has the podcast with Robbies and the team and has released a new weekend digital series. How did that go?

LOW: (laughs) Well, it has been interesting and a real learning experience.

DEADLINE: How?

LOW: We had to change gears quite quickly as events in the sports world and elsewhere occurred. It's fun because the content we are producing is a mix of the day's news coming out of England regarding the Premier League. We're talking a lot about that on the podcast, but much of the other content we're doing is something that Premier League players are doing.

And then him Breakfast With Becks The show is a very joyous interaction with our viewers, and normally, if you watch our show and football usually, I know you do, Dom, every week we do an interaction, a call to action. Breakfast with Becks he's picking that up with a new question every week.

DEADLINE: So two weeks later, how's it going?

LOW: Interacting with our viewers every weekend in the morning is always one of my favorite parts of the show. I love receiving and seeing all your social media posts, and in the first two weeks of Breakfast With Becks We order breakfasts and people's dogs dressed in Premier League kits!

With good breakfasts, I was certainly polite! With dogs, let's say people didn't follow the rules. We had a cow. No kidding. I think everyone is going a little crazy and I don't blame them! But I really want to interact with new ideas every week until we can do it live. Premier League Mornings.

DEADLINE: Speaking of things going back to a certain degree of normality, after weeks of speculation, the Tokyo Olympics were pushed into 2021 due to concerns of COVID-19. As a member of the NBC Sports team that was slated to be on the field at the Games, how did that affect you?

LOW: In a variety of ways, to be honest.

DEADLINE: What do you mean?

LOW: Well, I was starting to prepare to have a conversation with Teddy about the fact that Mom is going to be gone for almost a month. Now, I didn't have to have that conversation, which is obviously a good thing, but when I do, I'll be going, you know, a month and then another month very quickly in succession next year.

But you know, that is not negative. It is positive, and I look forward to that time frame because, wow, we are going to treat people from all over the world, and certainly in the US. UU., To a sports spectacle that will have passed a long time without. If we can find new ways and do everything that NBC always does so well, I think people sitting at home are going to regret that when it finally starts in July 2021. You know, I think it will be moving. I think it will be emotional, and I think it will be unlike any Olympiad we have ever seen.

DEADLINE: Speaking of emotions, you mentioned your son and your husband and you don't travel as much as you usually do. I know that for our little one, she loves time with all of us here all the time, which is certainly a bundle of joy in itself. What has it been like to stay home for you?

LOW: You know, Dom, as a family, my husband and I, we are naturally very positive people. We are also fortunate to live in California, where the sun shines much brighter than it does in many areas of the world that are trying to deal with this right now.

It is also a great change for two people who work very hard. My husband is a consultant and travels a lot, and obviously I travel for my work. So actually, being at home with our child right now with no end in sight for that is not a bad thing. We're loving him. Now, of course, it's also difficult in many ways, partly because Teddy, who turns 4 in a couple of weeks, doesn't understand what's going on.

DEADLINE: Have you asked about it?

LOW: He knows that everything is closed. The parks are closed. Everything is closed. So for a child of almost 4 years, that's a lot to take on. So we're just trying to keep him busy. For me, for us, the main thing is the mindset and trying to connect with everyone in the UK.

DEADLINE: How is that for you, that distance right now with that part of your family so out of reach?

LOW: I have to be honest, it scares me, Dom, but there's nothing I can do about it. I think that in this situation, we have to do everything possible to worry about the things that we can control.

DEADLINE: How does that work for you?

LOW: Let's worry about what we are going to have for dinner. Let's worry about the fact that we can't get out. Let's worry about the need to get a mask. Let's worry about those things that we can control. So if I start to worry about the fact that I can't get on a plane if I need to get on a plane and go home, that doesn't solve anything because I can't control that.

So for example, like the news, we try to take a little time every day to catch up, usually at the end of the day before dinner. Other than that, we stay away from that and focus on Teddy. Just focus inward, really, on Teddy and that, make our conference calls and do the work we need to do and tag the team in that regard and get out.

DEADLINE: How is your family in the UK?

LOW: I appreciate you asking. All so far, all good, but what I would say is that it seems to be getting closer. So I recently spoke to my dad, who has just lost a dear friend he has known for 60 years … 50, 60 years, to the virus. So he wasn't himself, and you know, that brings him home. Every time I talk to my parents and family who follow the guidelines as best they can, you discover something else.

DEADLINE: Going back to work for a second, and I know this might seem to be pulling the curtain back too far, but with the harsh realities of the coronavirus crisis, do you think the podcast and Breakfast with Becks Is it having an impact with fans?

LOW: I understand you asking that, I would ask myself if the shoe was on the other foot, and I will also tell you, I really think it means a lot to our fans and me.

DEADLINE: Why?

LOW: If I can have some kind of interaction with people who are used to looking at me on the screen, right now on Instagram or YouTube or elsewhere, that could buy them a few days and some connection to a sport they love. My goal is to get people to talk, trying to regain some normalcy.

For me, I'm busy, which is great, because that's what I want to do and that's how I like to be. There are other things in the pipeline with NBC Sports and I have more ideas than we are talking about. The more I can do, the better for people who watch, because, of course, football is not that important. We know it's not that important right now …

DEADLINE: Rebecca, I do not agree, I think soccer, sports in general are very important …

LOW: True, it still means a lot to people, but you know what he was trying to say. Between the daily grind and the bad news, soccer is often an escape anyway. So, perhaps more than ever, people are still looking for that escape. What we are trying to do is give them some kind of joy, some kind of light every day.

DEADLINE: How has the reaction been?

LOW: As passionate as I know football fans, our fans are, I have to say, I really didn't expect much. But there are many messages that reach me through Instagram that tell me to continue like this. People say "it's great to see your face when we watch the podcast or hear from you." And people send me stories and I also tell some of those stories on Instagram. I think it's just because with everything closed and so many things that don't happen and so many things that are not on their television, we can still be in their lives, and that seems to be something that they are really responding well to.

So I'm doing my best to stay on top of that. I'm starting to see those stories as part of the job right now, and it's unfolding. Every day, I also salute health workers. Ultimately, I'm just trying, I don't know, to create a positivity space as best I can. Partly because many people who send me messages say that everywhere they turn is negativity. So having something soccer related to the NBC Premier League just helps them, you know, just hanging out, frankly, is the least we can do.

DEADLINE: Do you think that when we are clear about everything and can go back to work, to school, to a part of what our lives used to be like, that fans will return to games, to stadiums? The other day, I was listening to an interview with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and he was speaking when this is over. He said that people will return to work, schools will open and restaurants gradually, but he made a particular point by saying that he felt that big sporting events in stadiums would take a little longer. That there are too many risks, which is why you can order the stadiums to be empty, but there will also be a lot of fear from fans to attend anyway, at least for a while.

LOW: Now I don't agree, Dominic. Of course, Dr. Fauci is one of the world's leading experts on this and knows much more about the situation than I do. However, from my perspective, and it's a personal perspective, if I was still in the UK and had a season ticket, the first thing I would do would be to go to football.

That would be the first thing I would do, because once the government and doctors say it's okay, what people desperately want is what they can't have and what they haven't had. So maybe going to a bar could be secondary because we can all have a glass of wine at home. But what we haven't been able to do is go to a football game and go to an NFL game and go to the Major League Baseball or whatever, and I think they will come back en masse.

It may be proven wrong, but the taste with which I know I am going to attack my life when I am allowed to do so again makes me feel that this is what the rest of the world will do.