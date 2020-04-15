Rasheeda Frost teaches fans to be creative with their men during quarantine

Rasheeda Frost just told her fans that despite the fact that we are socially estranged, women can still find some ways to be creative with their men during quarantine. She told fans that they could try creating her glamorous look. Check out their post below.

‘Even though we are socially estranged, you can still find creative ways to have a night date with Bae. I get cute recreating my glamorous vibes courtesy of @covergirl on Rasheeda.VH1.com #LHHATL #COVERGIRLPartner, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

A follower pressured her and said, "Rasheeda, you are so beautiful with and without makeup," and your clothes are definitely winning. Kirk has a total package "I love you together, have a blessed day,quot;.

Someone else posted, "Rasheeda, you are one of my favorite partners, you and your husband love you all and be safe."

A follower said: ‘You are so beautiful inside and out. Kirk better keep treating you well, "and someone else also praised Rasheeda:" I knew it, "I thought why Rasheeda got all this cover girl, hahaha."

A commenter told the boss: ‘You are a great woman @rasheeda. Last night I saw the program. You put everything aside to support your husband @ frost117 I admire you guys. "

Someone else said: ‘Impressive as always, you are a true beauty inside and out! you're one in a million n as a blessing to all of us. "

Another fan said to Rasheeda: ‘I'm a fan of how you defend yourself. You have as many good qualities as a lady and you are beautiful. Sooo beautiful. "

Not too long ago, Rasheeda excited fans when he became a voice for small business entrepreneurs, and publicly made sure to offer his gratitude for this.

You should review the message she shared on her social media account.



