Rapper Dumbfoundead to Front Comedy inspired by his life for Peacock – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Peacock has put in development Big dummie, a half-hour comedy inspired by the life of Korean-American rapper Jonathan Park (aka Dumbfounded), from NCIS: Los Angeles co-star Eric Christian Olsen and his Cloud Nine Productions and CBS Television Studios, where Cloud Nine has a deal.

Written by Lisa Parsons (Insatiable), Big dummie, set in Los Angeles' Koreatown, focuses on a 30-year-old rapper, played by Park, who suffers an early crisis in mid-life, as he loses relevance in the world of rap and falls out of contact with his family and friends.

Executive production by John Will of Parsons, Olsen and Cloud Nine Productions. Cloud Nine and CBS TV Studios will co-produce.

Park rose to fame by competing on the battle rap scene, and became one of the world's most prominent Asian-American rappers. He tours the world and his music videos and rap battle videos have garnered millions of online views. He has recorded dozens of albums, and was nominated for a Grammy last year for his work on Christina Aguilera's recording "Like I Do". As an actor, Park currently turns on Comedy Central. Awkwafina is Nora from Queens, and was previously a guest star on Fox episodes The mick and from Starz Power. He appeared in the independent film produced by Eminem. With body and Detention with Josh Hutcherson, Dominic Monaghan and Dane Cook. Park is represented by CAA, Art / Work Entertainment, and Ziffren Brittenham.

Related story SNL's Bowen Yang joins Joel Kim Booster on Quibi Comedy Series & # 39; Trip & # 39;

Parsons most recently wrote on Netflix. Insatiable. Her past writing credits include Emmy winners. Development arrestedComedy FX It's always sunny in Philly, and from Epix Tombs. Parsons is represented by attorney Gregg Gellman at Morris Yorn.

Most recently, Cloud Nine Productions wrapped production on the first season of the Hulu comedy. Woke up starring Lamorne Morris. Cloud Nine is represented by UTA and attorney Gretchen Rush at Hansen Jacobson Teller.