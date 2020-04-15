Ranking of the Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of All Time

Live from New York, it's Saturday night liveThe best sketches!
In honor of some of the contents of the program of the SNL Vault, we're remembering our all-time favorite personal sketches from the historic show.
Since the show first aired in 1975, we've seen hundreds of fun sketches filled with characters, impressions, and jokes that make us laugh, but there are a few that stand out above the rest.
Be it the era of Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, Kristen Wiig and Bill hader or the most recent seasons with players like Leslie JonesEach generation has been blessed to see some of the funniest people in the business entertain us from the famous Studio 8H.
Until then, check out the summary below and then it plays which one is your favorite.
10. Sarah Palin and Hillary address the nation
The dream team of Amy Poehler and Tina Fey together in SNL It's one of our favorite times, and between sketches like "Meet Your Second Wife,quot; and "Mom Jeans,quot;, it's hard to choose which of your collaborations is the best.
However, when the two appeared as Hillary clinton and Sarah Palin In the midst of the 2008 presidential race, his impressions instantly became iconic and the hilarious writing proved Saturday night liveIt stands as an essential political comedy.
It may also be this sketch showing the hilarious duo that led them to land at the concert to host the Golden Globes together from 2013 to 2015, and fortunately the couple is slated to present the show again next year.
9. Two wild and crazy boys
Some of Saturday night liveThe best players included Steve Martin and Dan Aykroyd, whose recurring Festrunk Brothers characters always made us laugh as they tried (and failed) to pick up women.
Plus, his catchphrase was incredibly quotable.
8. Californians
What are you doing here?
Los Angeles stereotypes are fully developed in this recurring sketch with players like Kristen Wiig and Bill hader, whose soap opera-level drama always includes the best way to avoid 405.
7. dear sister
Mmm, what did you say? The finale of the second season of the teen series The o.c. received parody treatment from Andy Samberg and Kristen Wiig, who like us seems to wonder why Heap of Imogen"Hide and Seek,quot; was the song's choice for when Marissa shot Trey.
6. Black Jeopardy with Tom Hanks
SNL& # 39; s DangerThemed sketches have always been a hit, like the iconic "Celebrity Jeopardy,quot; segments, but 2016's "Black Jeopardy,quot; featuring Tom Hanks He perfectly addressed race and divided politics without invoking stereotypes.
It was also part of one of the best episodes in the sketch series, and Hanks delighted us later in the episode as David S. Pumpkins.
5. D *** in a box
the Lonely island It was from Saturday night live It coincided perfectly with the rise of internet comedy, gifting us with incredible sketches of Digital Shorts like "Lazy Sunday,quot; and "I Just Had Sex,quot;.
However, the best contribution of the comedy group may be "D *** In a Box,quot;, where Andy Samberg joins Justin Timberlake to give your girlfriends something better than a house in the hills or a diamond ring.
4. Mr. Robinson's neighborhood
While we all adore Mr rogers, Eddie MurphyThe parody of America's favorite neighbor remains one of SNLThe best recurring characters.
In the various sketches, Mr. Robinson de Murphy teaches children a valuable lesson in a much grittier and often illegal way than Mr. Rogers, and the comedian even got the role back when he hosted in 2019.
3. Matt Foley: Van Down By The River
One of Saturday night livethe best of all time was Chris Farley, whose physical comedy made sketches like "Chippendales Audition,quot; some of the best in the series' history.
However, in our book, the best thing about Farley was when he played Matt Foley, a motivational speaker who tries to scare kids directly so they don't end up "living in a truck by the river."
2. Wayne's World
Back in my day, Saturday night live the sketches were so much part of the spirit of the time that they split movies like MacGruber and One night at the Roxburybut the movie that blew up even to notSNL the fans were Wayne's world.
The spin-off was inspired by the sketch of the same name with two metalheads (played by Mike Meyers and Dana Carvey) who aired a show from Wayne's parents' basement about all his exploits. In a word, these sketches were always "excellent,quot;.
1. More cowbell
One of Saturday night livethe best players of Will Ferrell, which has had so many memorable characters and sketches that there are two DVD sets of its greatest hits from the show.
But for us, watching him move with a cowbell while Christopher Walken further demands exhibited the artist at his best.
