Rams NFL First Player Brian Allen Tests COVID-19, Report Says

Rams center Brian Allen is the first NFL player to test positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), and he actually tested twice, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Wednesday night.

Glazer reported that Allen told him he lost his sense of smell and taste after contracting the virus three weeks ago. They retested it a few days later and the results were positive again.

According to Glazer, Allen told him that a doctor should give him all Thursday, but that he still can't smell or taste.

The 24-year-old Allen is entering his third NFL season after being selected in the fourth round by the Michigan State Rams in 2018. He started the first nine games in Los Angeles last season but missed the last seven games. after suffering an MCL injury against Steelers in the ninth game in Los Angeles.

While Allen is the first NFL player to test positive, he is not the first NFL figure to do so. Saints coach Sean Payton said last month he tested positive. Since then it has recovered.

The NFL has taken steps to isolate team personnel and keep them away from team facilities in response to the coronavirus outbreak. For example, the NFL Draft April 23-25 ​​will take place remotely.