Racing suspension extended beyond the end of April | Racing News

The British Horseracing Authority has extended the suspension of races beyond the end of April.

The action halted on March 18 before the government introduced current closure measures to protect essential emergency services and the health and safety of the public.

The BHA has not set a new date to end the suspension, but there are plans for the sport to be ready to resume as soon as possible and appropriate in consultation with the government.

Chief Executive Nick Rust said: "We stopped competing in March to protect the health and safety of the public and limit demands on the NHS. It is okay to continue this suspension until the pressure on the NHS allows for a resumption and we can ensure the safety of the participants.

"We are in contact with the government as part of our development of a responsible and coordinated plan for the return of sport when appropriate to do so."

"We will continue to develop a range of options taking advantage of the experience of our participants and the racetracks. But for now, we are all focused on supporting the national effort, maintaining social distancing restrictions and taking care of our people and our horses."