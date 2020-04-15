Prof Hobbs & Shaw ’Movie Profit 2019: Spinoff Soars – Deadline

When it comes to evaluating the financial performance of the best movies, it's not about what a movie makes at the box office. The real story is told when production budgets, P&A, talent shares, and other costs collide with gross box office revenue and ancillary revenue from VOD to DVD and TV. To get closer to that mysterious end of the equation, Deadline is repeating our most valuable Blockbuster tournament for 2019, using data collected by experienced and trusted sources.

THE MOVIE

Hobbs & Shaw

Universal

A Fast and Furious The spin-off with blockbuster stars, Dwayne Johnson as the renegade attorney Hobbs and Jason Statham as the cunning Shaw, would seem like a box office dump, and went global. But it was slightly less, so in America, since spin-offs often generate less than the sequels to the main franchise. Like last summer's final event movie, Hobbs & Shaw posted a solid but acceptable opening weekend of $ 60.8 million at the national box office over the weekend of August 2-4, reaching Fast and Furious The brand's diverse set of viewers, including nearly a third of the Hispanic and African-American crowds, respectively. The biggest play was abroad, with a global start of $ 180.8M, beating the Tom Cruise 2018 global start of $ 155.8M Mission Impossible – Fall out, another late summer sequel from the previous year. China, in particular, where car action movies always work (as Johnson and Statham do), yielded an incredible $ 201 million final take, accounting for 26% of Hobbs & Shaw‘S $ 759M in global box office. Among all Fast and Furious films in global B.O., Hobbs & Shaw It is the fourth largest collection in history Furious 7 ($ 1.5B), Fate of the Furious ($ 1.2B) and Fast and Furious 6 ($ 788.6M). Johnson recently told fans on social media how losing to Tom Cruise for the lead role in the Jack Reacher films opened a door for him to take on the role of Hobbs, a character he created with Fast and Furious franchise type Chris Morgan. Morgan is already writing a Hobbs & Shaw continuation.

Related story Dwayne Johnson in & # 39; Hobbs & Shaw 2 & # 39; and being ignored by & # 39; Jack Reacher & # 39;

THE BOX SCORE

These are the costs and income that our experts see:

THE BOTTOM LINE

Johnson and Statham get a lot of change here, which can reduce profits despite large gross earnings. Johnson can only get up to $ 20 million up front, which is part of the film's $ 200 million production cost, and about 25% of the cash balance, money that is included in total $ 30 million participations. In total, global revenue in home entertainment and television exceeded $ 500 million. Subtract $ 454 million from overall costs, including $ 140 million from overhead, and Hobbs & Shaw He leaves with a net profit of $ 84 million.