With over 40 years of experience and participation in hundreds of charities and organizations, Princess anne You certainly know one or two things about being a real productive at work.

In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, the future princess Royal of 70 years, famous for being the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince philip, reflected in her life's work as a member of the British royal family and what it means for her to serve, particularly when a new generation of royalty rises up.

"It's not just about, can I check a box to do this? No, it's about serving," he said. Vanity Fair. "It comes from an example of my parents' way of working and where they saw their role. I mean, my father served. It was a more direct form of service, I suppose you could argue. And the queen has been a service for life in a slightly different way, but they both have that perspective of service that is working with people. "

But, as the next generation emerges and perspectives change over time, Princess Anne knows that not every change is necessarily a good thing.