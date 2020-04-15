Princess Anne warns younger royalty not to forget the basics

With over 40 years of experience and participation in hundreds of charities and organizations, Princess anne You certainly know one or two things about being a real productive at work.
In a rare interview with Vanity Fair, the future princess Royal of 70 years, famous for being the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince philip, reflected in her life's work as a member of the British royal family and what it means for her to serve, particularly when a new generation of royalty rises up.
"It's not just about, can I check a box to do this? No, it's about serving," he said. Vanity Fair. "It comes from an example of my parents' way of working and where they saw their role. I mean, my father served. It was a more direct form of service, I suppose you could argue. And the queen has been a service for life in a slightly different way, but they both have that perspective of service that is working with people. "
But, as the next generation emerges and perspectives change over time, Princess Anne knows that not every change is necessarily a good thing.
According to the magazine, the princess described herself as "the boring old woman from the back saying 'Don't forget the basics'."
"I don't think this younger generation probably understands what it was doing in the past, and it's often true, isn't it? You don't necessarily look at the older generation and say, 'Oh, did you? & # 39; Or, 'Did you go there? Nowadays, they are much more searching: "Oh, let's do it in a new way," he explained. "And I'm already at the stage: & # 39; Please don't reinvent that wheel in particular. We have been there, we have. Some of these things don't work. You may need to get back to basics. "
Indigo / Getty Images
As for her own retirement, it certainly doesn't sound immediate to royalty with an upcoming historic birthday. In fact, the busy princess had even planned to be in New York for royal work in the fall, though those plans are now up in the air given the current coronavirus pandemic.
"I don't think retirement is the same (for me)," he said. Vanity Fair. "Most people would say that we are very lucky not to be in that situation because you would not want to just stop. It is, to a large extent, the choice of the organizations you are involved with and if they feel you." they are still relevant. But I think both my father and mother have rightly made decisions about, 'I can't spend enough time doing this and we need to find someone else to do it.' Because it makes sense. "I have to admit, they stayed there for much longer than I had in mind, but we'll see."
