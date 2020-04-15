Prince Harry wants to "keep it informal,quot; even though he has not officially abandoned his royal title and surname

When Prince Harry registered his new eco-tourism organization earlier this month, he did not use his royal title or surname. However, according to a new report, the Duke of Sussex "does not plan to officially abandon his Mountbatten-Windsor title legally."

Now that he is no longer an important member of the royal family, Harry wants to "keep it casual,quot; when it comes to his name. You will not use your royal title of Her Royal Highness or the Mountbatten-Windsor surname to simplify things in your new life.

How do you stop being real? And how bad must an H.R.H. be for someone to want to quit smoking? https: //t.co/nWRNuRnp5o – The New Yorker (@NewYorker) April 15, 2020

"The bottom line is that you prefer to keep it informal and be known as,quot; Harry, "" said one source. We weekly, adding that the 35-year-old former military pilot has "reassured,quot; Queen Elizabeth that his decision "is not a personal dig."

The source says the Queen "still means the world,quot; to Harry, despite the fact that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, have strayed from their royal duties and have moved to Los Angeles to start a new life.

After Harry and Meghan made their Megxit announcement in January, the couple moved with their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison to Vancouver Island in Canada. However, just before the borders were closed due to COVID-19, the trio managed to move to California.

The couple had planned to celebrate Archie's first birthday on May 6 at Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate in Scotland, but had to change their plans due to the coronavirus blockade. Instead, the couple will celebrate at home with animal-themed cupcakes and the party will be "just the three of them," the source says.

Prince Harry's good friend, Dr. Jane Goodall, recently revealed in an interview that he was "finding life a little difficult right now." But, he and Meghan are still doing something good and offering help during the shutdown.

Harry and Meghan have agreed that the money generated by the transmission of their royal wedding will go to @Feeding_Britain who help families during the coronavirus crisis https://t.co/KmY576mbOe – Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) April 15, 2020

According to Country Country In the magazine, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed that just over £ 90,000 ($ 112,000) generated from their BBC broadcast of their wedding will be donated to the charity Feeding Britain.

The organization's national director Andrew Forsey calls the donation a "godsend." The couple told the Archbishop of Canterbury, the president of Feeding Britain, that they wanted to donate the money during a phone call that took place when the UK began closing schools.

A spokesman for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says the couple are "delighted,quot; that the money is going to "a great cause."



