Prince Harry has baby Archie on his mind in a video chat with the parents

Prince harryYou have a greater appreciation for all parents after becoming yourself.

Although the Duke of Sussex has always understood what it takes to be a good father, he is seeing first hand how difficult it can be to raise a child at times. More importantly, he acknowledges that he and his wife Meghan Markle They are experiencing parenthood at a less stressful stage, as they only have one child to care for.

He touched on what to raise Archie Harrison He has taught it so far when he spoke to parents, who are caring for seriously ill children and are part of the WellChild organization, via video conference over the Easter weekend. "I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it is for you to have a child at 11 months of age. So, to see what you are going through day by day, honestly, so much respect for being single one of you," he shared in a new video released by the UK-based charity.