Prince Harry has baby Archie on his mind in a video chat with the parents

Prince harryYou have a greater appreciation for all parents after becoming yourself.
Although the Duke of Sussex has always understood what it takes to be a good father, he is seeing first hand how difficult it can be to raise a child at times. More importantly, he acknowledges that he and his wife Meghan Markle They are experiencing parenthood at a less stressful stage, as they only have one child to care for.
He touched on what to raise Archie Harrison He has taught it so far when he spoke to parents, who are caring for seriously ill children and are part of the WellChild organization, via video conference over the Easter weekend. "I can't even begin to imagine how difficult it is for you to have a child at 11 months of age. So, to see what you are going through day by day, honestly, so much respect for being single one of you," he shared in a new video released by the UK-based charity.
He continued: "It is amazing, the expression on your faces now, you are dealing with this with so much grace. It is important to remember, just because you are a parent or anyone could sit there now, smiling like, 'This is fine. & # 39; What's going on in your mind about the experiences you've had in the past few weeks, in some cases, maybe years, you know, the resistance, the strength they have, is absolutely incredible. You should never forget that. "
But Harry and Meghan are also dealing with a fair amount of confusion that no other parent would understand. In the last month alone, they resigned as high-ranking members of the Royal Family, moved to Los Angeles, and are now dealing with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
His friend, Jane Goodall, recently revealed that the Prince is having some difficulty adjusting to his new life in Los Angeles. "I don't know how he is going to plan his career, but yes, I have been in touch, although I think he is finding life a bit difficult at the moment," Goodall told the Radio times.
That said, he, Meghan, and Archie have a lot to look forward to. This month, the family will celebrate Archie's first birthday at their new home in Los Angeles. Then when orders to stay home are lifted, the Sussexs will launch their new nonprofit Archewell.
