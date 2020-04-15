Porsha Williams yells happy birthday to one of her best friends, Da Brat

Porsha Williams yelled Happy Birthday for one of her best friends, Da Brat. She shared a message on her social media account to mark this important event, and fans loved the fact that she is so attentive.

‘Screaming happy birthday to @sosobrat !!! I am so thankful that our paths have crossed, and I have spent the past two years by your side acting crazy and having fun on our show! You are such a loyal friend and one of the coolest people I know! Enjoy your day and ask you to get everything your heart desires "# Homie4Life,quot;, subtitled Porsha in her post.

Someone said: ‘Happy birthday. I thought his birthday was last month when he bought a new car. "

Another commenter praised the entire crew on Dish Nation and said, ‘I love the group on Dish Nation. You make me laugh. Please be kind and be safe. "

Someone else posted ‘Omg, I remember when Juicy got mad at the brat for taking that photo of his hair like Fredrick Douglass and wrote the note saying he was going to seek legal action against his hahaha 😂’

One commenter said: Mi My team really! Happy birthday, SoSoBrat! Enjoy Dish Nation! Looking at it now! "And another fan posted this message:" Happy birthday, brat! May God bless you with many and many more. "

Another follower said: Feliz Happy birthday! Blessed to be 46 years old, and most of all, he had a decent career … So blessed! & # 39; & # 39;

Someone else wrote: "Happy day of birth, may God continue to bless you in your new year @sosobrat,quot;.

Many people wished him well and sent his love through the Porsha comment section.

In other news, Porsha shared a video with a challenge called the Don’t Rush Challenge, which has been circulating online these days.

People are locked up in almost everyone, and they keep doing all kinds of fun activities.



