Porsha Williams' reaction to Dennis McKinley's cookie comment has fans laughing out loud – Watch the video

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account in which she asks Dennis McKinley how her cookies are, and her response is furious! Just check out the clip below to see his reaction when Dennis made his comment on the cookies.

"You guys play too much,quot; Q #QuarantineLife #PettyP #Rhoa, "Porsha captioned her fun post.

A follower said, "It would be so hot if you didn't share cookies with (protected email)," and someone else posted this: "I was ready to face Dennis after this episode !!"

A fan wrote: Chica Girl, I swear I was screaming! You're so mean for that, "and another commenter posted," The way I laughed at this scene !!! this is me all day with my little boots from my husband !!!! ’

One follower said, "This was me yesterday when I wanted to talk about getting a babysitter," and another fan wrote, "You made me split my side laughing when you took cookies." And your comment later.

Another follower posted this: ‘He actually laughed out loud when he really tried to take the cookies from her. #cancertraits ".

Another commenter said, "He is so extra, hahaha, knowing he is nothing better than his family," and one fan wrote: "The way those cookies were stolen made me scream!"

A few days ago, Porsha made her fans happy when she shared some photos and videos of her baby Pilar Jhena on her social media account.

He was late with his Easter photos on social media, but fans were happy no matter what.

She shared some new photos with herself and Dennis McKinley's daughter and her followers couldn't get enough of this cute little girl.

These days, Porsha is staying home with her family and has been telling her fans to do the same until better days come.



