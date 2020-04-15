Playboi Carti mocks the police officer who arrests him: I'm going to fuck your daughter

Instagram

A sheriff's deputy says the rapper from & # 39; Magnolia & # 39; He responded when he was detained in Clayton County, Georgia earlier this month, during which police discovered drugs and firearms in his car.

Playboi Carti Possibly he risked a harsher sentence for offending a police officer who arrested him earlier this month. The rapper was detained in Clayton County, Georgia, about a week ago, and according to police, the 23-year-old star "was talking big."

In a police report obtained by TMZ, a deputy sheriff who arrested Carti says that the "Magnolia" spitter displayed a bad attitude right after asking him to get out of his car. He allegedly told the officer to take him to jail and said he didn't even care anymore.

Carti, who was with a friend at the time of the arrest, continued to speak ill of the officer when the police conducted a search. He allegedly told the deputy that he had "fucked my daughter" and that the deputy had an attractive wife. He also allegedly said he didn't care what would happen to his luxurious sports car, because he would buy another one anyway.

Carti was initially detained in his Lamborghini for expired registration labels on Thursday, April 2. After conducting a search, the police found 12 bags of marijuana, Xanax, codeine, oxycodone, and firearms. He and his friend were arrested and taken to the Clayton County Jail.

The Atlanta-born artist was hired for expired labels, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and lack of transportation, while his friend was slapped with the most difficult charges of possession of drugs and weapons. Carti was released on bail soon after.

However, his last encounter with the law does not slow down his musical career. Spitter "Woke Up Like This" has been gearing up to release a new album called Whole Lotta Red and on Tuesday, April 15, he teased it by revealing a cover, which is believed to be for the project. The artwork, which does not feature the album title, shows the rapper sitting alone in front of a blue background with a "Parental Notice" warning for "Explicit Content" written in the lower right corner.