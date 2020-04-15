Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre makes good progress after knee surgery | NBA News

Phoenix Suns forward Kelly Oubre is making good progress after undergoing knee surgery.

Oubre said he continues to make progress in his recovery from surgery to repair a meniscus tear while undergoing rehabilitation at home, saying Mike Mazzeo of Yahoo Sports: "I just kept above myself, pushing myself and doing everything (the team coaches) tell me to do my best."

Advertisement - Four Minutes Motivational Video

"So I've had to be my own coach during this whole thing, but that's how it works."















0:15



Kelly Oubre posterized Paul George with a muscular left-hander in the Suns' loss to the Clippers



Oubre had been sidelined for seven games after the procedure before the NBA suspended his season on March 12. The swingman probably would not have been ready to return to the court if the regular season had ended in mid-April as originally scheduled.

But the NBA's ongoing suspension looks like it could provide enough time for Oubre to recover from surgery and recover to play again in 2019-20.

The Suns likely won't provide a formal update on Oubre's status until the team can reconvene for practice.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.