People who don't have it after Diddy praise Kylie Jenner as & # 39; inspiration for all women of all colors & # 39;

The creator of Dirty Money talks about the 'hustle & # 39; from the cosmetics mogul as they interact during his Team Love Dance-A-Thon, but social media users have misrepresented his comment.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs admires Kylie JennerHard work and he let him know during his Team Love Dance-A-Thon on Easter Sunday, April 12. Interacting with the reality star who participated in the virtual dance party that aired on Instagram Live, he praised her for being an inspiration to his daughters and other women.

"Your hustle is second to none," said the hip-hop magnate, who was joined by his children, to Kylie, who appeared on a split screen. Saying hello to Diddy's family from her own home, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics seemed to go without makeup.

Diddy continued to talk about Kylie's business empire and her effort to help raise awareness of the importance of taking precautionary measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus. He told her how he had become an inspiration to "his daughters and all women of all colors."

Social media users, however, have twisted him and dragged him into the rap star, believing he said Kylie was an inspiration to "all women of color." An offended user wrote: "WOC? She was born with money and benefits from black culture, goodbye."

Another reacted: "I cringed when he said this." Hearing the same thing, a third user criticized Diddy, "Did he say that she is an inspiration to women of color? This man needs a little sleep now. Too much IG lives for him now."

But some other viewers tried to clarify it, with an emphasis, "he said:" All women of ALL colors. "" Another told internet trolls to stop making a fuss about it, pleading, "Please stop trying to solve a problem that "women of color" did not say, "all women of ALL COLOR" said. "

Another person defended Kylie: "She has never tried to be black, she has never done anything hateful. She is a positive influence on young people and has done great things that don't even bother everyone to see. You cannot hate her she is a beautiful person inside and outside ".

Kylie was one of the public figures who supported Diddy's coronavirus relief benefit over the weekend. Stay in collaboration with the Direct Action bosses, the holiday event started at 3 p.m. ITS T. The virtual dance party, which also featured Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez, Lizzo, DJ Khaled and Naomi Campbell, raised more than $ 4 million to help US healthcare workers. USA Michelle Obama and Virgin were among those tuning in.